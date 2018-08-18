Attacks Intensify On US & Allied Forces in North Eastern Syria

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and American soldiers are coming under intensified attacks in Syria’s North Eastern province of Raqqa according to reports.

On Saturday, a bomb went off at a gathering of SDF gunmen in Western Raqqa, killing and wounding several.

There is so far no official account on possible casualties nor on who is carrying out the attacks.

Fars News reports: Also, unknown raiders attacked SDF in Dawar al-Kanisah in the town of Tabaqa in Western Raqqa, forcing the SDF to close off the entire roads to the city and keeping fighters on alert.

Meanwhile, another bomb went off near al-Nour mosque in the Central part of Raqqa city, while an American convoy was going through the street.

There is yet no official account on possible casualties.

On Wednesday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stormed civilians that had demonstrated against foreign occupiers in Raqqa city

The SDF gunmen opened fire at civilians in Raqqa that had demonstrated against the occupiers in Baq Rashid neighborhood.

The SDF kept fighters on alert in Baq Rashid and seized over ten civilian vehicles.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language al-Manar TV reported that three SDF militias were killed after a bomb planted by ISIL terrorists on the way of the SDF fighters went off in the village of Jadidah Baladiyah East of al-Karama in Eastern Raqqa.

A fresh wave of insecurity and tensions has covered Raqqa following the SDF measures against people and unknown attacks on them.