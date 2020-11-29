AUDIO LEAK: Chinese Spy Requested Thousands Of Fake US 2020 Ballots Before Election

A bombshell audio recording released on Friday shows a Chinese spy telling officials to send thousands of fake U.S. 2020 ballots to America.

The Mandarin speaker asks a manufacturer in Kwangtung, China, to produce a bulk order of ballots to ship to the United States.

The viral recording starting making the rounds on social media this weekend.

Below is the video with an English translation:

From a TGP reader: Our friend happens to be Chinese, but does not like the Chinese Communist Party. My wife showed me an intriguing video which I have enclosed. There is an English translation on the side… It is too bad that there is not a way to get a closer view of the ballot to see the candidates! Then you could detect the destination state. Hopefully you have some digital experts that solve the problem.

According to internet sleuths, at the 0.54 second mark in the video you can see Charlotte County Florida written on the ballots.

Here is a sample ballot from Charlotte Votes.