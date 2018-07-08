LVMPD Audio: Stephen Paddock Had Three Female Accomplices

Newly released audio from the Las Vegas Shooting investigation reveals that Stephen Paddock had 3 female accomplices in his room on the night of the massacre.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, investigative reporter Laura Loomer obtained audio files in which the LVMPD names three female guests present in Paddock’s room at the time of the shooting

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: When first listening to the audio, you would assume that it is 911 call recordings, as it is chronicled with a constant time and date stamp interruption that matches the time and date stamp logs from all 911 audio recently released. It is also recorded in a call list of 39 recordings.

However, both this audio and the files from the previous week’s release are recorded radio traffic with the 911 dispatcher’s time and date stamp interrupting the broadcast continuously. This week’s release included over 19 hours total of radio traffic with the continuous recording of the time and date stamp occurring on average approximately every 10 seconds or so.

This constant interruption proves to be a challenge while trying to listen to this radio traffic, and it is not plausible that this would be how it would be logged or recorded internally with the LVMPD, or with the contracted service that hosts the audio files.

Despite the challenges presented in sorting through this audio, I was able to identify the radio traffic that matches with the dispatch log showing the three female guests whose names were redacted on the dispatch logs.

The following excerpt can be heard with a time/date stamp of October 1 at 23:00:57 hours:

“I’ve got a couple units up in the control room, and they’re briefing on the 32nd floor, room 135. Possible suspect, ID, gonna be last name Easy-Adam-David-David-Ocean-Charlie-King, first name Stephen with a PH. That is who the room is registered to, Break.”

(23:01:20) “There is also three females that are registered to that room. First Name, Joanne, J-o-a-n-n-e, last name REDACTED, 2nd subject, Laura, last name, REDACTED, 3rd subject Katie”

(23:01:49) “Katie, last name, REDACTED, checked in on 25 September, scheduled to check out on October 2nd.”

It does appear in this broadcast that the last name of Paddock was misrepresented based on the phonetic alphabet usage of the letter “E” in place of a “P.” All other information seems to line up with what was reported to be found in the room registration prior to the breach of room 135.

The additional confirmation of these female guests in Paddock’s room not only still leaves many questions unanswered; it brings forth even more questions and greater speculation on the investigation.

Prior to these names being released, it was left a mystery as to who these additional people may be. The LVMPD nor the FBI has given any indication that there are persons of interest being investigated, in particular, any additional parties that were registered to the rooms.

There are no witness reports provided thus far that show evidence of interviews with these three identified females, or any supporting evidence at all that they were even investigated or detained.

There was absolutely zero mention of the additional three female guests in the FIT investigation report that was released by the LVMPD in January.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo has empathetically stated that he nor anyone in his department will be providing any interviews or answering any additional questions regarding the Las Vegas Shooting investigation, despite appearing in a “Town Hall” meeting that recently aired June 26th on the local Las Vegas news channel 3 KNSV NBC affiliate. This was promoted as a Town Hall live event, although it was recorded earlier that day and no additional media or public were permitted inside.

During this two-on-one interview hosted by Channel 3 in Las Vegas, Lombardo did reference Marilou Danley, stating there are still some outstanding questions regarding her actions. However, he did not elaborate what those questions were, or if they could possibly lead to any charges. There was no mention of any additional parties that were under investigation at all, and still no mention of any other females registered to Stephen Paddock’s rooms.

Given the events of that night, the number of weapons and ammunition found in the room, and the ongoing evidence that does support there were others involved in this massacre, the public has a right to know what actions have been taken to identify these females and if they have been investigated.

Who are Joanne, Laura, and Katie? How did they know Paddock? Are they relatives? Where were they during and after the shooting? What were their actions leading up to the night of the shooting? Why were they not disclosed in the LVMPD FIT investigation report? Why does Lombardo and the FBI seem to be hiding this information by omission?

Along with the burning questions about these females, the release of this audio should be under serious scrutiny. What was the purpose of releasing as 911 audio? Was it by design? Was the release with the constant interruption a deterrent so most would give up on listening? Will the courts hold them accountable for quality document releases to the public?

Despite the difficulty in deciphering this audio, analyzing the bodycam footage, read through all previously released witness reports and dispatch logs, Big League Politics will continue to provide detailed updates for the public and ensure the information is provided with full disclosure on what transpired the night of the Las Vegas shooting.