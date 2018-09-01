Australian Senator Tells Pro-Immigrant UN To “F*** Right Off”

An Australian Senator has blasted the UN for trying to force the country into accepting illegal immigrants, telling the agency to “f*** right off” to their face.

KAP Seantor for Queensland, Fraser Anning, told the UN refugee agency that Australia will not open its borders to unrestricted immigration.

Freespeechtime.net reports: On a Facebook post that is embedded down below Fraser Anning the Senator for Queensland urges the government to cut all ties with The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Australia like any other sovereign state has the right to defend itself and its borders.

Just look at the immigration crisis in Europe, Australia should learn a lesson from Europe’s mistakes.

Free immigration policy is a disaster.

Do you want the UN dictating the terms of who we accept into our great nation? Posted by Senator Fraser Anning on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

The Palestinian Authority says Australia’s decision to withhold funds over payments to jihad murderers is a “declaration of war”.

In fact by saying this the Palestinian Authority declares Australia as a legitimate target for terrorist attacks.

It is important to clarify that Australia has not cut its aid to the Palestinians.

Julie Bishop, the Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs has announced that the Australian Government will discontinue foreign aid ONLY to the Palestinian Authority BUT still support them via the UN.

The Australian government has stopped directly funding the Palestinian Authority over its controversial policy of providing money to convicted muslim terrorists and their families for killing “infidels”. The payments coming from the budget of the Palestinian Authority add up to more than $330 million each year.

Every year Australia gives $45,000,000 to the Palestinians.

But now Instead of giving the money to the Palestinian Authority which pays salaries to Muslim terrorists, Australia gives the money to UNRWA (UN agency in Gaza which is Controlled by Hamas) and other UN agencies in Gaza and Ramallah.

In other words, the Australian Government steals $45000000 million of taxpayers money to fund The Palestinians.

Over the past few years UN has found terror tunnels dug under UNRWA schools.

During the 2014 war in Gaza, the UN found rockets and missile launchers hidden inside UNRWA schools.

UNRWA’s education program teaches children to be suicide bombers “in the name of Allah” and wage a war of jihad against the West.

Australia must cut ALL its foreign aid to the Palestinians including all the UN agencies in Gaza and Ramallah, that are being used by terrorists of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority is about to lose its terrorism financing from USA, Canada, UK and Australia.

Every year Billions of dollars of American, Canadian, British and Australian taxpayers’ money go to the Palestinian Authority.

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY PAID TERRORISTS NEARLY $350 MILLION IN 2017 , Worth 7% of its budget and an astonishing 50% of its foreign aid receipts.

The Palestinian Authority pays $580 per month to Muslim terrorists who are sentenced to three to five years in prison.

Terrorists who are sentenced to 20 years or more in prison get 2835$ per month – in other words, those who committed more severe crimes and were involved in killing Christians or Jews get five times More money each month for the rest of their lives.

Western countries must stop funding the Palestinian Authority.