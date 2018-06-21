Authorities Say Kids Must Stay Indoors As Massive Rats Swarm Swedish City

A Swedish city is battling an invasion of huge rats ‘the size of cats’.

The massive rodents have prompted authorities to call on residents to keep their doors and windows closed and to keep pre-school children indoors.

Benny Sagmo from the planning office of Sundsvall city told the national TT news agency: “There aren’t the normal rats you see in the forest. They’re as big as cats”

RT reports: The rats have already spread out towards a residential area, according to Sagmo. “If we don’t put a stop to it, they can get bigger and bigger…Those who live there can’t even have their front doors or balcony doors open. I’ve told pest control that we’re going all in!” he added.

Residents were told to keep doors and windows closed to prevent rats from getting access to food. They were also told to avoid having food for pets outdoors.

“Remember a rat can fit through a hole that is only 20 millimeters – a five-krone coin!” the warning from the city said.

In the meantime, local Trädet preschool has temporarily banned children from eating or taking their naps outside. “I decided that the children should sleep inside, because we can’t risk rats jumping into the pushchairs,” headteacher Mia Löfgren told SVT Västernorrland.

The majority of rats were spotted in Johannedal area of the city. The authorities suggest that the rats may come from the near-by recycling center which is in the process of moving, meaning that the rats’ habitat is disappearing.