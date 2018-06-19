Barack Obama: American Dream Is To Be Donald Trump

Long before Barack Obama took to bashing Trump, he was praising the President as being the “American Dream” come true.

Whilst studying at Harvard, Barack Hussein Obama II penned an essay gushing over how incredible Donald Trump is.

The Daily Caller reports:

A recently unearthed essay co-written by Barack Obama in 1991 stated that the American dream is to be Donald Trump.

Penned while the former president was a graduate student at Harvard Law — with the help of fellow classmate Robert Fisher — “Race and Rights Rhetoric” summed up the American mindset as “a continuing normative commitment to the ideals of individual freedom and mobility, values that extend far beyond the issue of race in the American mind.”

The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American—I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will.”

The excerpt of that previously unpublished law school paper found its way inside Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, the new 1,460-page biography written by Pulitzer Prize winning historian David Garrow that focuses on Obama’s early years.

This was back when Barack Obama didn’t perpetuate the politics of victimhood to divide the USA.