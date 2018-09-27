Barack Obama says if he was president again, he would “say hello” to the people serving in the White House.
Appearing at the Oslo Business Forum, Obama was asked, “If you were president once more for a day, what would you have done and why?”
Theamericanmirror.com reports: Obama smirked slightly. The crowd giggled as he threw up his hand.
“You know, the truth is if I was president for a day, I wouldn’t do much because, um…the nature of…” he responded, trailing off.
He went on to liken being president to trying to turn an ocean liner.
“So in one day, I would say hello all the staff in the White House that I miss,” he said, again making the answer about himself and not the American people.
Obama lamented not being able to do everything he wanted, he believes the biggest issue now is “global sustainability and climate change.”
After jabbing President Trump overseas, he said, “So if I were in the seat again, I would focus on how could we continue to build on some of the progress that was made during my presidency.”
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Barack Obama Talks About Being President Again - September 27, 2018
- Labour Government To Recognize Palestine As Sovereign State - September 27, 2018
- Michelle Obama: Ignorant People Need To Get Out And Vote - September 27, 2018