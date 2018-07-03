Barack Obama Threatens To ‘Do Something’ About Trump At DNC Fundraiser

Former president Barack Obama threatened to “do something” about President Trump at a DNC fundraiser in California on Friday, marking the most high profile and dramatic escalation of violent rhetoric on the left since Maxine Waters incited violence and assault against members of President Trump’s Cabinet.

“If we don’t do something about this president, I will,” former President Obama said, according to reports.

The fundraiser was held at the home of Liz Simons and Mark Heising in Atherton, an elite Bay Area suburb notable for being the most expensive suburb in the U.S. Tickets ranged from $10,000 to $230,000 and guests included House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Alex Soros.

While the DNC did not announce how much money was raised in Atherton, ground zero of the Californian elite, it was former president Obama’s disturbing threat to “do something” about President Trump that has sparked outrage in political circles, with many insiders accusing Barack Obama of disrespecting the office of the President.

Traditionally, former presidents stay out of politics after leaving the Oval Office, allowing their successor to get on with the job of running the country in the way the nation elected them to do. Imagine if former President Bush spent Obama’s presidency actively campaigning against him and threatening, darkly, to “do something” about him.

The left would have exploded with rage, calling Bush out as a fascist, racist, etc. But Bush is a gentleman who respects the constitution and our traditions. Being commander-in-chief is a tough job, said Bush, and “A former president doesn’t need to make it any harder.”

The same can’t be said about Obama and the increasingly extremist left.

In the past month Barron Trump has been threatened by a Hollywood liberal, a Democrat threatened to kill Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter, a Democrat was arrested for threatening to kill Rand Paul, and a Florida Democrat was arrested for threatening to kill Congressman Brian Mast and his three children.

These criminal threats by Democrats against conservatives followed Rep. Maxine Waters’ public incitement of violence against Trump administration Cabinet members and conservatives.

“Rep. Maxine Waters incited violence and assault against members of President Trump’s Cabinet,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is urgent that the House ethics quickly act to hold her accountable for this dangerous incitement.”

Maxine Waters is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, as well as the Capitol Police, while Obama continues to travel the country raising money for the DNC and threatening the president.

