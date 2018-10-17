Beach Boys singer Mike Love recently told a story that flies in the face of what is perhaps the political left’s favorite narrative; namely, that President Trump is a “racist.”

Mike Love, 77, was at the White House to watch President Donald Trump sign the Music Modernization Act into law last week. When he stepped up to the podium, the legendary Beach Boys singer took the opportunity to shed light on a topic most people know nothing about — President Trump’s effort to help Whitney Houston in her time of need.

“Thank you so much for your support of music historically,” said Love. “I remember you tried your best to help get Whitney Houston in some kind of shape. I remember being at Mar-a-Lago with this guy right here. He had [billionaire investor] Ron Pearlman come down. You tried your best to help Whitney and she’s not the only one you’ve benefited and tried. People can say what they want, but you’ve always been a big supporter of some of the best music that America has ever made.”

MadWorld reports: Love did not elaborate on exactly how Trump tried to help Houston, but the president did attend her wedding to Bobby Brown in 1992 and remained a big fan and friend of hers for years.

“She was a friend of mine,” Trump told Wendy Williams in 2012. “She really did lose her voice to a large extent. It was very sad.”

In Trump’s estimation, Houston’s decision to appear on Bobby Brown’s short-lived 2005 reality show “Being Bobby Brown” sent her on a downward spiral that culminated in her death.

“She’s a superstar,” he told Williams. “She shouldn’t be doing a reality show on cable called ‘[Being] Bobby Brown.’ He wanted to do it very bad and she didn’t want to do it. They showed things on that show that were terrible. I think that was the beginning of the end for Whitney. I thought it was a terrible thing.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4v6EQdJQmA

Of course, this flies in the face of what is perhaps the political left’s favorite narrative; namely, that President Trump is a “racist.” In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Liberals use this half-baked argument because they have nothing legitimate to complain about when it comes to Trump’s presidency. After all, he has kept all of the promises he made to voters on the campaign trail, and then some.

The black community, in particular, has benefited tremendously from Trump’s leadership. Black unemployment is at an all-time low. Meanwhile, millions of minorities are off food stamps. No longer are these communities beholden to the government via welfare programs, which is modern-day slavery.

Instead of giving poor Americans a handout, Trump has given them a hand up. This is not the work of a racist man. This is the work of a man who cares deeply about his fellow Americans — regardless of the color of their skin.