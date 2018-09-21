Beyonce’s Former Drummer Accuses Her Of “Extreme Witchcraft”

Beyonce’s former drummer Kimberly Thompson has accused the singer of ‘extreme witchcraft’ and casting spells on her.

Court records reveal that Thompson accused Beyonce of a campaign of harassment that included ‘dark magic’ and ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’

The Mail Online reports: Kimberly Thompson, who in court documents obtained by The Blast says she worked for the singer for seven years, accused Beyonce of a campaign of harassment against her that included the practice of ‘dark magic’ and ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’.

Thompson even claimed the Lemonade hitmaker murdered her kitten.

Bizarre: Beyonce has been accused of practicing ‘extreme witchcraft’ by drummer Kimberly Thompson who sought a restraining order against the superstar
Claims: Thompson, who says she worked for the singer for seven years, accused Beyonce of a harassment campaign against her using ‘dark magic’, tapping her phones and killing her kitten

The drummer filed paperwork seeking a restraining order against Beyonce believing that she had been tapping her phones and controlling her finances, The Blast reported Thursday.

A judge denied Thompson’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Beyonce has not commented on the bizarre allegations.

