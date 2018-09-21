Beyonce’s Former Drummer Accuses Her Of “Extreme Witchcraft”

Beyonce’s former drummer Kimberly Thompson has accused the singer of ‘extreme witchcraft’ and casting spells on her.



Court records reveal that Thompson accused Beyonce of a campaign of harassment that included ‘dark magic’ and ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’

The Mail Online reports: Kimberly Thompson, who in court documents obtained by The Blast says she worked for the singer for seven years, accused Beyonce of a campaign of harassment against her that included the practice of ‘dark magic’ and ‘magic spells of sexual molestation’.

Thompson even claimed the Lemonade hitmaker murdered her kitten.

The drummer filed paperwork seeking a restraining order against Beyonce believing that she had been tapping her phones and controlling her finances, The Blast reported Thursday.

A judge denied Thompson’s request for a temporary restraining order.

Beyonce has not commented on the bizarre allegations.