Bill Clinton Says Obama Got Better Media Coverage Because He’s Black

Former president Bill Clinton has gone off-script and admitted that Barack Obama received an easy ride from the mainstream media partly because of his race.

During an interview on CBS This Morning, Bill Clinton was asked if he noticed how the press “slobbered all over President Obama and now this guy [President Trump] can do no right?”

Agreeing there is a double standard, Bill Clinton said, “They did treat him [Obama] differently than other Democrats and Republicans,” before pausing carefully.

When pressed to give a reason why Obama received an easy ride from the mainstream media, Clinton demurred and refused to be drawn. However it wasn’t long before he admitted Obama was treated better because of his race.

“I don’t know. They liked him. And they liked having the first African-American president, and he was a good president I think,” Clinton said.

Washington Times reports: He also addressed criticism by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, who said in November that she thought he should have resigned his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

“You have to really ignore what the context was,” Mr. Clinton said. “But you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So, I — but I just disagree with her.”

It was his first response to the left’s so-called reckoning over alleged sexual misconduct by Democratic men, including Mr. Clinton, who was championed by liberals even after he admitted in 1998 to a sexual relationship with the 22-year-old White House intern.

Ms. Gillibrand told the New York Times that it would have been “the appropriate response” for Mr. Clinton to step down over the affair, adding that, “But I think things have changed today, and I thin under those circumstances, there should be a very different reaction.”

Mr. Clinton also said that he knew the 1999 impeachment proceedings against him on perjury and obstruction of justice “wouldn’t succeed.”

“It wasn’t a pleasant experience,” he said. “But it was a fight that I was glad to undertake after the elections, when the people had solidly told, by two-thirds or more, the Republicans to stop it. They knew there was nothing impeachable. And so we fought it to the end. And I’m glad.”

The former president made his appearance as part of a book tour for his newly released political thriller written with bestselling author James Patterson, “The President is Missing.”