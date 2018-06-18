Bill Clinton’s Black Son Wishes Estranged Dad ‘Happy Fathers Day’

Bill Clinton’s black son, Danney Williams, wished his estranged dad ‘Happy Fathers Day’ over the weekend – much to his dismay.

Danney claims to be Bill Clinton’s bastard son.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The 27-year-old black man from Arkansas put new pressure on the former President and his wife Hillary.

Danney’s mother, a prostitute who lived in Arkansas in the mid-1980s, claimed she had sex with the the Arkansas governor at the time.

In her interview, Bobbie said that Clinton rubbed her belly and said, “Girl, that can’t be my baby.” But I knew it was. I just had this kind of woman’s feeling that this was his child”.

The liberal media ignored or attacked Danney Williams during the election.

On Sunday Danney Williams retweeted a request to force Bill Clinton into a paternity test.