Bill Kristol Says ‘Lazy’ White Working Class Should Be Replaced By Migrants

Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol said Tuesday afternoon that white working class Americans, the demographic responsible for voting Trump into office, should be replaced by immigrants as they have become “decadent, lazy” and “spoiled.”

“Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?” Kristol told author Charles Murray during an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute titled “It Came Apart: What’s Next for a Fractured Culture.”

Murray recently wrote a book, entitled “Coming Apart,” which focuses on the growing division between the wealthiest and most educated white Americans and the poorest and least educated white Americans.

Before delving into his theory about replacing the white working class with third world immigrants, Kristol said that he hoped “this thing isn’t being videotaped or ever shown anywhere. Whatever tiny, pathetic future I have is going to totally collapse.”

Daily Caller reports: The event was filmed by AEI, but as of press time is marked “unlisted” on the think tank’s YouTube channel, so that it doesn’t come up in search results.

“You can make a case that America has been great because every — I think John Adams said this — basically if you are in free society, a capitalist society, after two or three generations of hard work everyone becomes kind of decadent, lazy, spoiled — whatever,” Kristol said.

“Then, luckily, you have these waves of people coming in from Italy, Ireland, Russia, and now Mexico, who really want to work hard and really want to succeed and really want their kids to live better lives than them and aren’t sort of clipping coupons or hoping that they can hang on and meanwhile grew up as spoiled kids and so forth. In that respect, I don’t know how this moment is that different from the early 20th century,” he added.