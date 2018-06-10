Bill Maher: I Pray For A Recession, To Teach Trump Supporters A Lesson

Late-night comedian Bill Maher says he hopes the American economy crashes in order to teach working class Trump supporters a lesson.

Bill Maher, who is worth approximately $100 million, told a stunned audience on his HBO talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” that he prays for a devastating recession to hit America.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point,” he said.

“By the way, I’m hoping for it because one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.”

“Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher added.

Redstate.com reports: How odd it is that the esteemed Mr Maher apparently believes that it’s democracy that allows you to vote for Democrats, but if someone votes for Republicans, well, heck, that ain’t democracy at all!

But, I’ll give Mr Maher credit for one thing: at least he’s saying, out loud, what so many on the left are thinking, but won’t admit. Mr Maher is perfectly willing to see people, other people, of course, get hurt, lose their jobs, perhaps lose their homes, have their kids go hungry, just so his preferred candidates win elections.

The public seem to see things differently. Consumer confidence is at its highest level since before the 2001 recession, and has soared since Donald Trump was elected. Naturally, the Democrats scoff at those numbers, and claim that anything good in the economy is somehow the responsibility of President Obama, because, well, because they have to do that. The Democrats, whose votes have long depended upon a feeling of helplessness and misery, certainly don’t want you to feel good about the way the country is going. Mr Maher, at least, understands that people do feel too good right now, that that is bad for the left, and actively hopes that people become more miserable, just to get votes for the left.

Well, I hope that the left, at least, do feel miserable, and keep feeling miserable, as Republicans win elections.