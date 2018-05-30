Bill Maher Compared Trump To The Son Of An Ape – Nobody Fired Him

Liberal hypocrisy has reared its vengeful head again. The liberal elite mobilized and got the Roseanne Show canceled just hours after Roseanne made a bad joke on Twitter, even though the joke was less insulting than an extended segment presented by Bill Maher on his show comparing Trump to the son of an ape.

So, why is it considered “humor” when Bill Maher says the same thing about our President, but not humor when comedian Roseanne says it about Barack Obama’s puppetmaster and sidekick?

ABC announced that they were pulling the plug on the hugely popular “Roseanne Show” after the Roseanne made a bad joke about Barack Obama’s right-hand woman, Iran-born Valerie Jarrett, who has been rumored to have ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

In her tweet, Roseanne said that if the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of The Apes had a baby” it would be Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne immediately apologized and admitted she “should have known better,” but that wasn’t enough to satisfy the hypocritical and vengeful left:

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Within hours ABC called Roseanne’s Twitter statement “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” and pulled the plug on The Roseanne Show.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

100PerfectFedUp reports: Watch, as funny guy Bill Maher compares Donald J. Trump to an Orangutan or in other words, an ape (Orangutans are the most arboreal of the great apes). With a split screen showing Donald Trump on one side and an orangutan on the other, Maher tells his audience, “Donald Trump must immediately submit to DNA tests to determine whether he is, in fact, the love child of a human woman and an orangutan from the Brooklyn Zoo. Look, Donald, I’m not saying your mother was f*cking an orangutan back in the 1940’s. I don’t know if that’s true. I hope it’s not true. But given your face, your physique, your intelligence level, and of course, your hair, the American people deserve some real proof that your mother did not spend most of her nights in 1945, covering her body in banana oil, sneaking into the monkey cage and compulsively humping an orange ape.”

Donald Trump threatened to sue Bill Maher for $5 million dollars after he said horrible things about his deceased parents. During Maher’s disgusting rant, he made an offer of $5 million to charity, and Trump accepted his offer. Trump sent him a bill for $5 million and said all of the money would go to charity.

In the video below, Hannity asks about the double standard. Trump agrees, and asks Fox News host Sean Hannity, “Can you imagine if you said that, as an example of about Obama?”

Hannity responded, “No, I’d be fired.”

Trump replied that Hannity would be immediately fired by Roger Ailes. Trump asked why Maher can call him an “orangutan” and say horrible things about his deceased parents, yet no one says anything.

Watch: