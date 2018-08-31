Billy Corgan Doubles Down On Claim ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The World

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has doubled down on his claims that the music industry Illuminati is controlled by non-human reptilians, telling Howard Stern that he has personally witnessed a reptilian in shapeshifting form “twice.”

Billy Corgan first broached the subject of shapeshifting reptilians during an October 2017 appearance on Stern’s show. When asked about it again on a recent appearance, Corgan doubled down, saying “I know it happened. In fact, it happened twice.”

“I will say, since we’re on radio, that the story is even more fantastical than you think,” Corgan added.

Stern pressed for more detail before Corgan said “The person was naked.”

“Are you saying it was a lover who shapeshifted,” Stern asked Corgan before the Bullet With Butterfly Wings songwriter shut it down, saying “I can no longer discuss this.”

The revelation that Corgan has witnessed shapeshifting reptilians on more than one occasion follows his groundbreaking claims on the Howard Stern show last year. During that appearance, Corgan responded to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians by becoming serious and saying, “Not to add to the conspiracy, but I’ve had paranormal experiences in my life that sort of lend itself into that category.”

Sounding surprised, Howard Stern encouraged Corgan to open up about the experience.

“I’m turning red I’m so embarrassed,” said Corgan, before explaining, “Let’s just say I was with somebody once, and I saw a transformation I can’t explain.”

Howard asked, “The person transformed into something other than human?”

Corgan responded, “Yes, I saw it. I was totally sober. Imagine you’re doing something, and suddenly you turn around, and there’s somebody else standing there. It’s hard to explain without going into detail, I’d rather not do it.”

Corgan said he wasn’t hallucinating or imagining the incident. When he asked the shapeshifting humanoid-reptilian what had happened, the entity acknowledged what had happened.

Howard asked, “What did they say they were, from another planet?”

Corgan responded, “They wouldn’t explain. It’s a really messed up story. I’m being vague on purpose. It’s up there with one of the most intense things I’ve ever been through.”

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones.

“Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati.

Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.”

Billy Corgan is not alone believing that shapeshifting reptilians rule our planet. According to a Public Policy Polling survey, more than 12 million people in the US believe that reptilians occupy key positions in powerful industries and government.