Blexit: Thousands Of Black Americans Abandon Democrat Plantation

Thousands upon thousands of black Americans are abandoning the Democrat Party en masse as the “Blexit,” or “Black Exit” movement sweeps across America.

Despite Kanye West’s recent attempts to distance himself from its new fashion logo, the Blexit movement, spearheaded by Candace Owens as a follow-up to the #WalkAway movement, has inspired black Americans all across the land to reveal why they left the Democrat Party.

Infowars.com reports: Several videos have already gone viral.

In one video, former Democrat Craig Hill explains how he initially stumped for Obama, but eventually walked away after witnessing Obama’s globalist and anti-American behavior.

In another video, one man explains how the “Blexit” movement will actually bring more prosperity for every American regardless of skin color.