Blexit: Thousands Of Black Americans Abandon Democrat Plantation

Thousands upon thousands of black Americans are abandoning the Democrat Party en masse as the “Blexit,” or “Black Exit” movement sweeps across America.
Despite Kanye West’s recent attempts to distance himself from its new fashion logo, the Blexit movement, spearheaded by Candace Owens as a follow-up to the #WalkAway movement, has inspired black Americans all across the land to reveal why they left the Democrat Party.
Infowars.com reports: Several videos have already gone viral.
In one video, former Democrat Craig Hill explains how he initially stumped for Obama, but eventually walked away after witnessing Obama’s globalist and anti-American behavior.
ARE YOU DOWN WITH #BLEXIT ? #WALKAWAY #Americans #WalkAway #VoteRedToSaveAmerica #VoteDemsOut #Blacks4Trump #ILoveCandaceOwens & how she thinks! pic.twitter.com/WezY6777FR
— CoachHill DjangoBlexitMan❌#iVotedRed #Blexit.com (@CraigHill2017) October 30, 2018
In another video, one man explains how the “Blexit” movement will actually bring more prosperity for every American regardless of skin color.
It’s time has come @RealCandaceO @VGregor25464460 #BLEXITVIDEO #blexit pic.twitter.com/eF0g1zLWNT
— IA C Coggins (@ls_cc_askme) October 30, 2018
The #BLEXIT movement has gone much more viral than we could have ever hoped or prayed.
Please tag me in your #BLEXITVIDEO so I can add them to our website! https://t.co/ByEoMNA59T pic.twitter.com/0hr5AhwuNw
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 30, 2018
#BLEXITVIDEO #BLEXIT #MAGA #WalkAway #whyaremyeyesclosed #christfirst pic.twitter.com/8fIBDtW9Wn
— Kwuam Adams (@KwuamAdams) October 30, 2018
#BLEXITVIDEO pic.twitter.com/YoZXzhIQxZ
— Errol Archibald (@ArchibaldErrol) October 30, 2018
@RealCandaceO #blexitvideo pic.twitter.com/71aOpyKEwS
— Greg Stevens (@Arcticwolff) October 30, 2018
