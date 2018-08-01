Blumenthal Vows To Declassify 9/11 Docs Proving Saudi Arabia Did It

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal has vowed to declassify 9/11 documents that prove Saudi Arabia orchestrated the attacks.

Blumenthal is set to appear Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford with survivors and families of the 9/11 victims.

The Democrat Senator claims that U.S. intelligence services have kept hidden documents that prove foreign nations such as Saudi Arabia helped plan the attacks.

AP reports: Blumenthal contends the documents may reveal unknown connections between the terrorists and foreign nations.

Brett Eagleson of Middletown, who was 15 when his father Bruce was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York, is scheduled to be on hand.

In April, his and other families announced plans to step up pressure to compel the CIA, the FBI and others to turn over information that could shed light on potential complicity by Saudi Arabia.