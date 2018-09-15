Bombshell Email Shows That Google Interfered In US Election﻿ To Help Clinton

A senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help Hillary Clinton win the election according to an email obtained exclusively by ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered the bombshell email showing proof that Google conspired to help Clinton win the 2016 presidential election against Republican Donald Trump.

“An email obtained exclusively by this show reveals that a senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help the Clinton campaign win in the last election,” Carlson said on Monday