A senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help Hillary Clinton win the election according to an email obtained exclusively by ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered the bombshell email showing proof that Google conspired to help Clinton win the 2016 presidential election against Republican Donald Trump.
“An email obtained exclusively by this show reveals that a senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways she believed would help the Clinton campaign win in the last election,” Carlson said on Monday
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Macron Says US, France & Allies Must Stay & Build A “New Syria” After War - September 15, 2018
- Bombshell Email Shows That Google Interfered In US Election To Help Clinton - September 15, 2018
- George Galloway: UK Is Openly In Support of Al-Qaeda In Syria - September 15, 2018