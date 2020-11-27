BOMBSHELL New Evidence: Dominion Voting Software Was Used By China To Rig Election For Democrats

Bombshell new evidence filed by Attorney Sidney Powell proves that Communist China and Iran had backdoor access to the Dominion voting software used in the 2020 election.

On Thanksgiving eve, brave attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104-page lawsuit detailing how both China and Iran rigged the election in favor of the Democratic Party so that Joe Biden would win.

General Mike Flynn’s attorney Abigail Frye broke the news:

“The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!”

In the filing Powell and her legal team prove that the Dominion voting software used around the USA to cast votes was secretly accessed by Chinese and Iranian spies to change the votes.

Page 9:

