Bono: Political Parties Who Criticize Mass Migration Are From Satan

U2 frontman Bono has slammed political parties that criticize mass migration – saying they originate from Satan.

During a concert in Milano this week, his evil alter ego MacPhisto attacked the populist Italian leader Matteo Salvini, claiming that parties who oppose mass migration all have one thing in common: they originate from Satan.

VoE reports: “I have sent my people all over Europe. My people go by many different names. In Sweden they call themselves Democrats, Swedish Democrats. In France they change name. In Poland they have names I cannot even pronounce. In Hungary, well there they are hungry for me.” Bono told the audience.

Dressed up as the devil, he urged the Italian people to support Matteo Salvini, saying that all populist parties in Europe have the same face. Then he pointed to his Satan face mask.

Bono has recently been involved in controversy for stating that he wants Africans to “take over the world”.