High Roller Casino has been in the game since 1991; over this period, the Casino has delivered game experiences that are not only exciting but also dynamic to the players’ liking.

High Roller Casino boasts a wide range of games, including classic slots, table games, and live dealer experiences. With these and many more, High Roller Casino ensures that players with different preferences and playing styles get something that suits them.

Regarding bonuses and promotions, High Roller Casino takes the mantle of having one of the best in the industry. For instance, all new users signing up for an account for the first time are eligible for a welcome bonus that gives up to $8,000 in welcome bonuses and an additional 100 free spins that are rewarded upon usage of the High Roller Casino bonus code. On top of these, existing users can leverage several other bonuses to ensure that their experience remains interesting.

In the sections below, we will provide a comprehensive review of the offerings, including the High Roller Casino welcome bonus, the process of claiming the bonus, the array of bonuses available for High Roller Casino users, and the modes of payment that can be used to transact on the platform.

High Roller Casino Bonus Code Welcome Bonus

For new users joining High Roller Casino for the first time, the platform offers a variety of generous welcome bonuses that are up for grabs for players who use the respective High Roller Casino welcome bonus code.

The welcome bonuses can tally to $8,000 and an additional 100 free spins that can be used on the game Golden Dragon Inferno. The beauty of the High Roller Casino welcome bonuses is that they cater to the different preferences of different players.

The first High Roller Casino welcome bonus features a 400% bonus of up to $4,000 on the first deposit. However, to qualify for this welcome bonus, new players must use the High Roller Casino bonus code “HR400” when signing up and make an initial deposit of at least $250. An extra addition to this welcome bonus comes in 100 free spins that can be used on Golden Dragon Inferno.

Another welcome bonus that the High Roller Casino has is a 200% deposit match bonus of up to $4,000. Being a deposit match bonus, this bonus is relative to the initial amount that is deposited in the High Roller Casino account. As such, to qualify for this welcome bonus, players must use the High Roller Casino Bonus Code “HR200” and make a minimum deposit of $50. The platform also gives an additional 100 free spins that can be taken advantage of in the game Golden Dragon Inferno.

Lastly, for players who prefer extended excitement, High Roller Casino offers a welcome bonus that rewards players on their first four consecutive deposits. This welcome bonus works such that players who use the High Roller Casino bonus code “HR100” get a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000, which is applied to the first four deposits. Also, for this welcome bonus, players must make an initial deposit of at least $50.

How to Claim Your High Roller Casino Bonus Code

Claiming the High Roller Casino welcome bonus is an easy process designed to make it easy for new users to claim and utilize the available rewards. By following the steps below, new users can unlock up to $8,000 in bonuses and an additional 100 free spins without hassle. Below are the steps to follow:

Visit High Roller Casino’s website – The first step to claiming the High Roller Casino welcome bonus is to visit the official High Roller Casino platform, where you will begin the registration process.

– The first step to claiming the High Roller Casino welcome bonus is to visit the official High Roller Casino platform, where you will begin the registration process. Create an account – Once on the platform, click the “JOIN NOW” button. This will lead you to the registration interface, where you will submit essential details that will aid in creating your account. Some of the details that you will be required to create your account include your name, date of birth, email, and address. You will also create a unique username and password for future logins,

– Once on the platform, click the “JOIN NOW” button. This will lead you to the registration interface, where you will submit essential details that will aid in creating your account. Some of the details that you will be required to create your account include your name, date of birth, email, and address. You will also create a unique username and password for future logins, Make your first deposit – After successfully creating your High Roller Casino account, you will head to the cashier, where you will make your initial deposit using your preferred supported mode of payment. Be sure to meet the minimum initial deposit amount required to qualify for a welcome bonus.

– After successfully creating your High Roller Casino account, you will head to the cashier, where you will make your initial deposit using your preferred supported mode of payment. Be sure to meet the minimum initial deposit amount required to qualify for a welcome bonus. Enter the appropriate bonus code – Once you are done with the depositing process, you will enter the High Roller Casino bonus code that corresponds to the welcome bonus you want to get as follows:

To receive the 400% bonus up to $4,000, deposit $250 or more and use the bonus code “HR400.”

To receive the 200% bonus up to $4,000, deposit $50 or more and use the bonus code “HR200.”

For the 100% bonus of up to $1,000 for the first four deposits, you will deposit $50 or more and use the bonus code “HR100”.

Confirm and receive your bonus – After you make a qualifying deposit and enter the correct bonus code, High Roller Casino will credit your account with the respective welcome bonus.

– After you make a qualifying deposit and enter the correct bonus code, High Roller Casino will credit your account with the respective welcome bonus. Start playing – At this point, all left is for you to explore High Roller Casino and start playing a game of your choice.

While the above steps may appear easy, many players miss out on the welcome bonuses they choose because they simply enter the wrong bonus code. To avoid being among these players, you should make correct entries and even go the extra mile of double-checking to ascertain that they are all correct and accurate.

More High Roller Casino Promos

In addition to the lucrative welcome bonuses, High Roller Casino also offers a variety of exciting bonuses and promotions tailored to make the gaming experience engaging and interesting. As such, all existing users get these incentives, which work to enhance the gaming experience at High Roller Casino. Below are some of the additional bonuses and promotions that can be leveraged:

$3,000 Crypto Bonus

Players who prefer to use cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment can take advantage of the $3,000 crypto bonus that gives them an extra bankroll to play with. With this bonus, players can collect bonuses of up to $3,000, which is structured as follows: The first deposit comes with a 300% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 when the bonus code “300HRC” is used, the second deposit gets a 200% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 when the bonus code “200HRC” is used and finally a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 when the bonus code “100HRC” is used. To qualify for this bonus, players must make an initial deposit of at least $20.

Cash Tournaments

High Roller Casino hosts several cash tournaments which give players the chance to compete for real cash prizes. These tournaments often feature popular slot games and table games, which give players the chance to win big by climbing the leaderboard. With the cash tournaments, the more you play, the higher your chances of securing a payout.

Free Roll Tournaments

High Roller Casino offers free roll tournaments that give players who enjoy tournament play without the risk the chance to win cash prizes. With the free roll tournaments, players can earn $1,000 in cash prizes every day from Monday to Friday, as well as a $5,000 cash prize available every Saturday and Sunday.

$35,000 in Daily Prizes

High Roller Casino features a promotion offering a generous $35,000 in daily prizes. The promotion runs across various games and competitions, in which players must participate to climb up the leaderboard for a chance to win a share of the prize.

Mystery Mondays

Mystery Mondays is a type of promotion that works to add an element of surprise to the week. To participate, players are required to play at least $100 in any of the available games between 12:01 am and 11:59 pm on a Monday. Then, the platform will send out a mystery prize that may come in the form of free spins, free chips, or cash.

Super Tuesdays

Every Tuesday, players can take advantage of the Super Tuesday reload bonus, which gives a 25% bonus of up to $500 with a deposit of at least $100. To get this bonus, players must, however, use the bonus code “HRC25”. In addition, for players who want to get a higher bonus amount, the same is offered through a higher minimum deposit limit. For the higher bonus amount, players have to deposit at least $200 and use the bonus code “HRC50” to get a 50% deposit of up to $500. With this promotion, every player can make up to two redemptions every Tuesday.

Night Owl Rewards

High Roller Casino offers the Night Owl Rewards promotion so players who enjoy playing after hours can get more value on their plays. With this promotion, players must use at least $500 at the casino from Wednesday at 10:00 pm through to Thursday at 6:00 am to get 100 free spins, which are credited later that day.

Thirsty Thursdays

The Thirsty Thursdays promotion brings a refreshing bonus to the table such that players who deposit at least $100 get a $100 Thirsty Thursday reload bonus. To get this bonus, players must use the bonus code “THIRSTY100” at the cashier when making the deposit. Also, players can leverage this bonus a maximum of two times every Thursday.

$500 Weekly Rebate

Players at High Roller Casino can recover a portion of their losses with the $500 Weekly Rebate, which reimburses 10% of the losses incurred during the week up to a maximum of $500. This promotion does not require registration or the use of a promo code.

Refer a Friend

High Roller Casino has a promotion that rewards players who invite their friends to join the platform. Through the Refer a Friend program, players can earn bonus funds whenever someone else signs up using their unique referral link and proceeds to make a deposit.

High Roller Casino Payment Methods

When it comes to payment options, High Roller Casino delivers diversity. It does so to ensure that all its players can manage their deposits and withdrawals conveniently without any hassle. Whether you are a user who prefers conventional methods or modern digital solutions, High Roller Casino has a payment option that suits you. Below are the payment options available at High Roller Casino:

Cashier’s Check

High Roller Casino offers the cashier’s check method as a payment method to cater to players who prefer classic payout methods. With this payment method, the platform sends a check by courier to the address designated to your account. To make withdrawals using this method, players should withdraw a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,500. Attached to these transactions is a $50 fee for payouts under $1,500 and a 3% fee of $1,500 or more. Using cashier’s checks means waiting 15 business days before your funds are delivered.

Bank Transfer

For players who prefer using a direct and secure means to transfer funds, High Roller Casino offers the bank transfer option. It is considered a safe payout method since the transactions are processed between financial institutions. Also, with bank transfers, players can cash out between $500 and $25,000. However, bank transfers have lengthy processing times, extending to 15 business days, and extra fees, which may be between a flat fee of $45 or 3% of the amount being paid out.

Credit and Debit Cards

High Roller Casino supports debit and credit cards as a payment option for players who want to make deposits to their playing accounts. With cards from MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Visa supported, players can enjoy fast and convenient deposit transactions from amounts between $25 and $2,500. This option carries processing fees, which often vary depending on the amount being transacted.

Cryptocurrencies

High Roller Casino is a crypto-friendly platform that supports the use of various cryptocurrencies to make deposits and withdrawals. Some of the cryptocurrencies that can be used to transact include, but are not limited to, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Solana. With the supported cryptocurrencies, players can make deposits as low as $20 for every cryptocurrency except Bitcoin, which has a minimum deposit amount of $10. As for the maximum deposit amount, cryptocurrencies have it at $1,000,000.

As for the withdrawals, payouts made using cryptocurrencies vary depending on the coin used. However, the least amount that can be paid out is $20, and $100,000 is the highest amount that can be withdrawn. Overall, cryptocurrencies are a preferred mode of payment due to their fast processing, enhanced processing, and affordable transactions.

Person-to-Person

High Roller Casino supports using person-to-person transactions to cater to players who prefer direct transactions between individuals. As such, it can be used to make both deposits and withdrawals. As a means of depositing funds to the High Roller Casino account, person-to-person can handle transactions between $100 and $600. With this working range, the option charges processing fees for transactions below $300, with the platform covering the fees for transactions of $300 or more.

As a means of cashing out, the person-to-person method supports transactions between $50 and $400, with processing fees being anywhere between $26 and $51 depending on the amount being cashed out. Also, with person-to-person as your preferred payment option, you must wait up to 5 business days and then collect your cash within 10 days.

Money Orders

Money orders are another mode of payment that can be used to make both deposits and withdrawals from High Roller Casino. When using them to deposit funds into the playing accounts, players are allowed transaction limits of at least $300 and at most $9,000. To use them, players ought to buy money orders from big box stores, check cashing stores, convenience stores, gas stations, or even post offices and then express them to High Roller Casino via FedEx, UPS, or DHL.

As a mode of cashing out, money orders have transaction limits of between $1,000 and $3,000 and often take 7 business days to be delivered. They also attract a processing fee of $80, which is debited from the playing account.

High Roller Casino Bonus Code FAQs

How do I enter a bonus code on High Roller Casino?

To enter a bonus code at High Roller Casino, start by creating an account or logging into your existing one. Once signed in, navigate to the cashier section, where you will find the option to make a deposit. During the deposit process, you will see a designated field for entering your High Roller Casino bonus code. Simply input the relevant code before finalizing your deposit to activate the corresponding bonus. Double-check the code for accuracy to ensure you claim the correct reward.

What minimum age is required to claim the High Roller Casino Bonus code?

To be eligible for High Roller Casino bonuses, including welcome offers and ongoing promotions, players must be at least 18 years old. However, in some regions where stricter gambling regulations apply, the minimum age may be 21 years. It is important to review the platform’s terms and conditions to confirm the legal age requirement in your area before registering or claiming any bonuses.