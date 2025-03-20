Black Lotus Casino is an online gaming platform that has been on an upward trajectory since it was launched back in 2011. This is courtesy of the platform’s exciting features and sleek design which makes it easy for players to access its diverse game selection which includes popular slots, table games, and specialty titles among others.

In addition to having an array of likable features, this casino features a welcome bonus that is among the most generous in the industry. Black Lotus Casino offers its new users a substantial boost to their bankroll through its $7,000 sign-up bonus. The welcome bonus also comes with an additional 30 free spins that can be used on Big Game. To get this welcome bonus, however, new users must use the Black Lotus Casino bonus code “200BLACK” when signing in.

Black Lotus Casino also provides a safe platform where players can submit their personal and financial information without worrying about malicious actors. More importantly, users can enjoy a variety of payment and withdrawal options depending on their preferences.

The next sections of this guide will provide a comprehensive review of Black Lotus Casino, including the Black Lotus Casino welcome bonus, a step-by-step guide to claiming the bonus, the variety of other bonuses that are available as well as the supported payment methods that can be used to make deposits and cash out any winnings.

Black Lotus Casino Bonus Code Welcome Bonus

For all new users joining the platform, Black Lotus Casino offers a welcome bonus that gives them an extra amount to boost their bankroll. The welcome bonus comes in the form of a generous $7,000 signup bonus paired with an extra 30 free spins on Big Game. With this welcome bonus, new players are put in a better position that enables them to explore various games with added confidence.

However, the $7,000 welcome bonus is not given as a lump sum; it is distributed across multiple deposits. By doing so, new players are assured of excitement that extends beyond the first deposit. In addition to the $7,000 welcome bonus, the 30 free spins on Big Game go a long way in giving the new players a chance to win without having to risk any extra funds.

However, to get the Black Lotus Casino welcome package of $7,000 in bonuses and 30 free spins on Big Game, new players must use the Black Lotus Casino bonus code “200BLACK” when signing up for an account. To get the most out of them, they must also meet the wagering requirements that tag along with the welcome bonus.

How to Claim Your Black Lotus Casino Bonus Code

Since the welcome bonuses mainly target users new to the platform, Black Lotus Casino has ensured that claiming it is easy. This ensures that no new player gets stranded as they claim their welcome bonus on the platform. Below are the steps that new users ought to follow to claim and utilize the Black Lotus Casino bonus:

Visit the Black Lotus Casino website – You will begin by navigating to the official Black Lotus Casino website, where you will begin the registration process.

– You will begin by navigating to the official Black Lotus Casino website, where you will begin the registration process. Create an account – After accessing the Black Lotus Casino website, you will click the “Sign Up” button, leading to the registration interface, where you can complete the form. Here, you will fill out the form with important details such as your name, address, date of birth, and email, among other details. You will also create a unique username and password that you will be using for future logins.

– After accessing the Black Lotus Casino website, you will click the “Sign Up” button, leading to the registration interface, where you can complete the form. Here, you will fill out the form with important details such as your name, address, date of birth, and email, among other details. You will also create a unique username and password that you will be using for future logins. Make your initial deposit – After setting up your account, you will proceed to the Black Lotus Casino cashier section, where you will make your first deposit using a supported payment method.

– After setting up your account, you will proceed to the Black Lotus Casino cashier section, where you will make your first deposit using a supported payment method. Enter the Black Lotus Casino bonus code – While still at the cashier, you will enter the Black Lotus Casino bonus code “200BLACK” in the designated field to activate the welcome package.

– While still at the cashier, you will enter the Black Lotus Casino bonus code “200BLACK” in the designated field to activate the welcome package. Confirm and receive your bonus – After you have made a qualifying deposit and entered the correct Black Lotus Casino bonus code, the platform will credit your playing account with the corresponding bonus amounts.

– After you have made a qualifying deposit and entered the correct Black Lotus Casino bonus code, the platform will credit your playing account with the corresponding bonus amounts. Start playing – At this point, all you have to do is explore the wide game selection available on the Black Lotus Casino platform.

To avoid missing out on the welcome bonus, you must check that you have entered the correct Black Casino bonus code; otherwise, you will miss out on the bonuses and benefits that come with it. When signing up, accuracy is key in ensuring you get the most out of the platform.

More Black Lotus Casino Promos

When it comes to promotions and bonuses that are to be used by the users, Black Lotus Casino does not just stop at the welcome bonuses. It keeps the excitement alive by having a comprehensive collection of bonuses and promotions that are up for grabs. Below are the additional promos that are available at Black Lotus Casino:

Payday Payout

The Payday payout is a promotion that offers users of Black Lotus Casino the chance to score big at the end of the month. However, this promotion is designed to reward players who have been consistently playing on the platform. In this promotion, the consistent players are entered into a draw for a chance to win cash prizes or bonus funds, among other available winnings.

Slot Wars Winner

In the Slot Wars Winner promotion, all competitive players are pitted against each other in select slot games to test their luck and skill. As they compete in the said slot games, the participating players accumulate points, which determine their position on the leaderboard. Then, at the end of the competition, the top players are rewarded with cash prizes, bonus funds, or even free spins.

Free Spins Mania

With the free spins mania promotion offered by Black Lotus Casino, players get to enjoy free spins based on the day that a deposit was made. The free spins are allocated such that deposits made on Sunday attract 45 free spins, those made on Monday attract 70 free spins, and those made on Tuesday attract 65 free spins. In addition to that, all deposits made on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday get 100 free spins. The one thing common with all these promotions in the free spins mania is that they come with no deposits required.

Happy Hour

In this promo, Black Lotus Casino offers 50 free spins on a variety of games available on the platform. To qualify for this promotion, a player must deposit at least $20 in the 24 hours leading to the start of the happy hour, which is often from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EDT) every day.

VIP Crypto Club

Black Lotus Casino offers crypto enthusiasts the chance to join the VIP crypto club and enjoy the exclusive bonuses and rewards, fast withdrawals, and other premium perks offered to the members. Getting started, users get a 400% bonus of up to $400 on the first deposit made using Bitcoin. To get this offer, players must use the promo code “VIRGIN400” when making the deposit.

Black Lotus Casino Payment Options

When it comes to managing your funds at Black Lotus Casino in terms of deposits and withdrawals, players are offered several reliable payment methods that have been designed for the convenience and security of transactions. With traditional methods and innovative options, Black Lotus Casino ensures players enjoy a smooth and hassle-free banking experience. Below are the available banking options available at Black Lotus Casino:

Credit and Debit Cards

Players can fund their Black Lotus Casino accounts using debit and credit cards from major providers such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. With this transaction method, players enjoy fast and convenient deposits, which see funds instantly credited to their accounts. Using this method as a medium for depositing funds requires a minimum of $20. On the other hand, withdrawals have an accepted minimum amount of $150.

Bank Transfers

Black Lotus Casino offers a bank transfer option for players who prefer to use traditional banking methods to transact. This alternative is, however, only limited to withdrawals; as such, deposits cannot be made using bank transfers. Using bank transfers to withdraw winnings requires players to withdraw at least $150. And, despite being a secure means of withdrawing winnings, it is a slow one that takes up to 3 business days for processing to complete.

Cryptocurrencies

Black Lotus Casino supports using cryptocurrencies as a mode of depositing funds and withdrawing winnings from the platform. Some of the accepted cryptocurrencies that can be used in these to deposit funds to the Black Lotus Casino include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. Only Bitcoin is supported when it comes to withdrawing funds. As for the minimum transaction amounts, cryptocurrencies have a minimum deposit amount of $20 and a minimum withdrawal amount of $150.

Black Lotus Casino Bonus Code FAQs

How do I enter a bonus code on Black Lotus Casino?

To enter a bonus code at Black Lotus Casino, head to the cashier section after logging into your account. During the deposit process, you will find a field where you can enter the required bonus code. Ensure you input the code correctly before confirming your deposit to unlock the associated bonus rewards.

What is the minimum age required to claim the Black Lotus Casino Bonus Code?

Players must be 18 to register and claim the Black Lotus Casino bonus code. However, some regions may have stricter gambling regulations, so it is important to confirm the legal gambling age in your area before signing up.