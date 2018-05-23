LGBTQI Boy Scouts To Be Issued With Free Condoms

The Boy Scouts will ensure condoms are readily and freely available to everybody attending its global gathering next summer.

Scouts of all ages from around the world are scheduled to attend the World Scout Jamboree on July 21, 2019. According to the World Scout Committee’s handbook, condoms are to be “readily and easily available for all participants …. [based on] consideration to the various cultures and beliefs present.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: This jamboree will also be the first time women and those in the LGBTQI community will be allowed to attend the event with the Boy Scouts of America.

The condom mandate was actually made in 2016, following the 2015 World Jamboree in Japan.

A World Jamboree is held every four years and it appears the World Scout Committee modified the guidelines in anticipation of the 2019 event.

International members of the Girl Guides or Girl Scouts, as they are known in the US, have been allowed to attend past jamborees if their national association had an arrangement with the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

But it is expected that girls will make up ‘half of all participants’ attending the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, according to the organization.

While the changes to the World Scout’s health policy were made in 2016 they were reportedly just recently released in an email, according to Charisma News.

Guidelines also permit that ‘consideration shall be given to the various cultures and beliefs present’ when distributing information onsite about condom availability.

Drugs – including marijuana, cocaine, opiates, and other ‘psychoactive substances’ – are banned from the event.

Alcohol will also not be made available in the 2019 event, Andy Chapman, Vice Chairperson of the World Scout Committee, told DailyMail.com.

The World Scout Jamboree is meant to be a ‘celebration of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, peace, and friendship’, according to an announcement on the event’s Facebook page.

The 2019 theme is ‘Unlock a New World’, which is meant to reflect the ‘new adventures, cultures, and friendships that will be shared by Scouts from around the world during the event’.

It was revealed just weeks ago that the Boy Scouts of America would be changing its name to reflect that girls and those in the LGBTQI community can now join its ranks.

The Boy Scouts will now be known as Scouts BSA, a change that will take effect next February.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said many possibilities were considered during lengthy and ‘incredibly fun’ deliberations before the new name was chosen.

‘We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,’ he said.

‘We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.’

The parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts – its program for seven to 10-year-olds – will keep its title, as well.

But the Boy Scouts – the program for 11 to 17-year-olds – will now be Scouts BSA.

The organization has already started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA begins accepting girls next year.

The program for the older boys and girls will largely be divided along gender-lines, with single-sex units pursuing the same types of activities, earning the same array of merit badges and potentially having the same pathway to the coveted Eagle Scout award.

Surbaugh said that having separate units for boys and girls should alleviate concerns that girls joining the BSA for the first time might be at a disadvantage in seeking leadership opportunities.

So far, more than 3,000 girls have joined roughly 170 Cub Scout packs participating in the first phase of the new policy, and the pace will intensify this summer under a nationwide multimedia recruitment campaign titled ‘Scout Me In.’

The name change comes amid strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America.

Girl Scout leaders said they were blindsided by the move, and they are gearing up an aggressive campaign to recruit and retain girls as members.

‘The Boy Scouts’ house is on fire,’ the Girl Scouts told ABC News in a statement.

‘Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA’s senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls.’

Among the initiatives is creation of numerous new badges that girls can earn, focusing on outdoor activities and on science, engineering, technology and math.

The organization is expanding corporate partnerships in both those areas, and developing a Girl Scout Network Page on LinkedIn to support career advancement for former Girl Scouts.

‘Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls,’ said Sylvia Acevedo, the Girl Scouts’ CEO.

‘We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills…and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults.’