Brett Kavanaugh Accuses The Clinton’s Of ‘Revenge Plot’

Brett Kavanaugh has said that he is the target of a ‘revenge plot’ on behalf of the Clinton’s.
President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee accused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee of launching a smear campaign to tarnish his reputation and sink his confirmation in revenge for their defeat in the 2016 presidential election.
Press TV reports: During an emotional and aggressive opening statement at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his confirmation, Kavanaugh called Democratic opposition to his nomination “revenge on behalf of the Clintons,” referring to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside, left-wing opposition groups,” Kavanaugh said during his opening remarks before the panel.
“This is a circus,” Kavanaugh said with urgency. “The consequences will extend long past my nomination; the consequences will be with us for decades.”
The 53-year-old Supreme Court nominee also targeted Democrats who had openly opposed him and blamed them for destroying his family.
Kavanaugh stands accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford during a violent encounter at a high school party back in the 1980s when she was 15 and he was 17.
Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied Ford’s claim during his testimony on Thursday.
