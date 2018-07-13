Elderly British Ambassador Beaten To Near-Death For Supporting Trump

Sir Christopher Meyer, former UK Ambassador to the US, was brutally attacked by anti-Trump protestors in London on Wednesday, hours after publicly expressing his support for the American President.

The 74-year-old diplomat was on his way home via Victoria Station in London when he was approached by two attackers.

The Times (UK) reported:

“He looks terrible. His left eye is like a golf ball and bleeding, the nose looks like it could be broken,” she said.

“He hasn’t had an x-ray yet. He doesn’t remember anything. The first thing he remembers is the police.

“At first I thought that the attack was politically motivated. He is opinionated, and sometimes people have different opinions, but the police told me they believe that it is more likely that they might have wanted to rob him.

“Nothing was taken, but the transport police intervened quickly.”

Lady Meyer believes that police have made two arrests in connection with the attack.

Sir Christopher is active on Twitter, where he frequently expresses political opinions. He recently called for Britain to engage with President Trump during his visit, and not to turn its back on him.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

The Metro reported two teens, a boy and a girl, were arrested at the scene.

…A 15-year-old schoolgirl was one of two teenagers arrested at the station following the attack at around 2.45pm. British Transport Police (BTP) also arrested a 16-year-old boy.

…”A BTP spokesman said: ‘Officers were called to Victoria Underground Station at 2.45 pm on Wednesday after receiving reports that a man had been seriously assaulted. ‘A 16-year-old boy from Hillingdon and a 15-year-old girl from Croydon were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. ‘They have been released under investigation while enquiries into the incident continue.”

Nigel Farage spoke out about the attack, “Thoughts with former British ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, who was brutally attacked yesterday. He has been doing a lot of media about how important the Trump visit is. Police say it looks like a robbery – we’ll see.”

Thoughts with former British ambassador to the US, Sir Christopher Meyer, who was brutally attacked yesterday. He has been doing a lot of media about how important the Trump visit is. Police say it looks like a robbery – we’ll see. https://t.co/XS1MyfoAFY — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 12, 2018

Katie Hopkins asked whether the attack was related to his support for Trump’s visit, “First he wrote this. Within 12 hours, Christopher Meyer – U.K. ambassador to USA (retired) -looked like this. Coincidence? #MAGA #TrumpUKVisit”

First he wrote this. Within 12 hours, Christopher Meyer – U.K. ambassador to USA (retired) -looked like this. Coincidence? #MAGA #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/3id7V6n8pt — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 12, 2018

Excerpt from Meyer’s op-ed published Wednesday by the Independent.

…Like it or not, we have vast interests invested in the US – economic, military, intelligence, to name but three. Our security and prosperity depend in large measure on keeping our close and long-standing partnership in good working order. Forget the woolly, sentimentalised rhetoric of the “special relationship”, we are talking hard national interests here. The plain truth is that the US is our single most important partner and ally and President Trump is its democratically elected leader.

There are plenty of people in Britain who won’t like this message. For them Trump is not welcome. After all, leave aside some of the dubious features of his personal behaviour and his clumsy comments on domestic British affairs, has he not slapped 25 per cent tariffs on our exports of steel and aluminium, walked out of the Iran nuclear deal, to which the UK is party, and rejected the Paris agreement on climate change, which we support?

Just before his visit to the UK, Trump will attend – with Theresa May – a Nato summit in Brussels. What if he drives a coach and horses through Nato in the destructive way that he wrecked the recent G7 meeting in Canada? How could we then call him an ally?

For me, all of this is an argument for engaging with him, not turning our backs. We should not look at his visit to our shores in isolation. It is preceded by the Nato meeting and followed next Monday by a Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki. These are three acts of a single drama in which our national security, and that of our Nato allies, is at stake.

Nor should we forget that Trump’s complaint that the Europeans do not pay a fair share of the costs of their own defence is a long standing and well grounded American grievance. I first heard it at a Nato meeting in 1984.

With all this in mind, May’s meeting with Trump could – perhaps should – be one of the most consequential Anglo-American summits since 1945.”

Link to Meyer’s Twitter account and that of his wife Baroness Catherine Meyer.

Meyer served as UK Ambassador to the US from 1997 to 2003, according to Wikipedia.