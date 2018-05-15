British Government To Charge Citizens £10 To Access Online Porn

The British government are imposing a £10 mandatory fee on any adult citizen who wishes to access porn online.

The new age verification laws will be introduced later this year in an attempt by Theresa May’s government to protect British citizens from obscene material.

Metro.co.uk reports: A 16-digit ‘porn pass’ is being touted as one option for the estimated 25 million Brits who regularly visit adult websites to confirm that they are not underage.

The code can be used by people who want to avoid giving personal details when they’re asked to prove their age online.

The proposals are being considered by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

According to the Sunday Telegraph the card could cost £10 and be available to buy from a news agent or corner shop for use on buying age restricted items.

David Austin, chief executive with the BBFC told the publication that age verification was ‘simpler than people think’.

A spokesperson from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: ‘We are in the process of implementing some of the strictest data protection laws in the world.’

The new legislation was originally intended to be implemented in April but has been pushed back.

Critical about the new legislation, internet security expert Alec Muffett said: ‘The kids will beat the technology, and adults could have their details hacked.’