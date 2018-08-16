British Police Arrest 31 Muslims Connected To Child Sex Ring

British police have arrested and charged thirty one members of a Muslim child sex ring in Huddersfield, England.

Thirty men and one woman were found to have trafficked and raped girls between the ages of 12 and 18, between 2005 and 2012.

Detectives believe the offences were committed in the Huddersfield area.

Fehreen Rafiq, 38, is the only woman accused. She is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

BBC News reports:

Twelve men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with “numerous offences in connection with the same investigation”, police said.

The accused are due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on 5 and 6 September.

West Yorkshire Police said the accused who can be named are:

Banaras Hussain 37, of Shipley, charged with one count of rape of a female over 16

Banaris Hussain, 35, of Huddersfield, charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13-15

Mohammed Suhail Arif, 30, of Huddersfield, charged with rape of girl aged 13-15

Iftikar Ali, 37, of Huddersfield, charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15

Mohammed Sajjad, 31, of Huddersfield, charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

Fehreen Rafiq, 38, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

Umar Zaman, 30, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15

Basharat Hussain, 31, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15

Amin Ali Choli, 36, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old

Shaqeel Hussain, 35, of Dewsbury, charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking

Mubasher Hussain, 35, of Huddersfield, charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault

Abdul Majid, 34, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15

Mohammed Dogar, 35, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence

Usman Ali, 32, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15

Mohammed Waqas Anwar, 29, of Huddersfield, charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15

Gul Riaz, 42, of Huddersfield, charged with rape of a female aged 13-15

Mohammed Akram, 41, of Huddersfield, charged with two counts of trafficking with a view to sexual exploitation of a female and rape of a female aged 14-15

Manzoor Akhtar, 29, of Huddersfield, charged with trafficking and three counts of rape of a female aged 13-15

Samuel Fikru, 30, of Camden, charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15