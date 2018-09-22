British Tourist Hospitalized After Doctor Finds Turtle Inside Her Vagina

A 26-year-old British woman who had complained of pain in her abdomen was hospitalized in Spain after doctors found a turtle in her vaginal cavity.

The unnamed British tourist had visited a medical center in Arona, south Tenerife, after starting to feel “odd” after partying with a group of British friends a couple of days earlier, according to ABC.

The Spanish doctors had quite a surprise when they examined her and saw what was actually happening.

One of the police officers investigating the matter related the incident in an interview with El Mundo:

“The turtle was about the size of an adult fist, and it was completely stuck inside the woman’s vagina.”

Doctors spent more than an hour at the hospital trying to release the turtle from its difficult position before they were eventually able to get the reptile out.

She allegedly said she finally decided to seek medical help on Saturday — but told doctors and police she had “no idea” how the turtle ended up where it did.

Daily Mail reports: It is not known when the turtle died, before or after entering the woman’s body.

Experts have confirmed that the reptile in question was a freshwater turtle of the type sold as pets, although no further details have been given.

The medical centre the British woman attended has been named as El Mojon in the municipality of Arona in the south of the island.

Police sources in Tenerife confirmed the story was true and officers had been asked to speak to a British woman about the bizarre discovery.

The source said:

‘This incident did happen and the reports are true. The woman does not know how the reptile ended up where it did and we don’t either.’

Respected national newspapers in Spain have echoed the astonishing story, first reported by papers in Tenerife yesterday.

El Mundo, one of Spain’s biggest-selling papers, said using the word tortuga, said:

‘A woman is assisted in Tenerife after a dead turtle is found in her vagina.’

Spanish daily ABC reported:

‘A woman of British origin went to A&E at El Mojon in Arona, Tenerife, on Saturday because she felt pain in her private parts.

‘The duty doctors inspected her and saw that her discomfort was due to the fact that the woman, who lives on the island, had a dead turtle inside her vagina which had caused a serious infection.’