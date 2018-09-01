Bruce Ohr: I Kept Mueller ‘In The Loop’ About Phoney Dossier

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr was in constant contact with a close Mueller aide during the time the phoney Trump-Russia dossier was compiled and used to illegally wiretap the Trump campaign.

This is a MASSIVE development that should end the Mueller investigation.

Fox News journalist Catherine Herridge reported Thursday embattled Ohr had contact in 2016 with then-colleague Andrew Weissmann, who is now a top Robert Mueller deputy, as well as other senior FBI officials about the controversial anti-Trump dossier.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: FOX News legal expert Gregg Jarrett says, “This should KILL the Muller investigation!”

Gregg Jarrett: This is a dramatic and stunning development that should effectively end Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. And in fact he should immediately fire Andrew Weissman and terminate his special counsel probe.

FOX News reported:

The sources said Ohr’s outreach about the dossier – as well as its author, ex-British spy Christopher Steele; the opposition research firm behind it, Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS; and his wife Nellie Ohr’s work for Fusion – occurred before and after the FBI fired Steele as a source over his media contacts. Ohr’s network of contacts on the dossier included: former FBI agent Peter Strzok; former FBI lawyer Lisa Page; former deputy director Andrew McCabe; Weissmann and at least one other DOJ official; and a current FBI agent who worked with Strzok on the Russia case.

Weissmann was kept “in the loop” on the dossier, a source said, while he was chief of the criminal fraud division. He is now assigned to Special Counsel Mueller’s team.

The list includes several figures who have since attracted the scorn of President Trump as he decries the Russia probe and those involved in its early stages. Trump has been particularly tough on Ohr, given his wife Nellie’s past work for Fusion GPS, as the president alleges bias against him inside the department. Just Thursday morning, Trump complained on Twitter about Nellie Ohr’s Fusion work and exclaimed, “Bruce was a boss at the Department of Justice and is, unbelievably, still there!”