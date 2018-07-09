Businesses Flee San Fransisco Over Squalid, Third World Conditions

Major businesses are fleeing the city of San Fransisco over its third world, slum-like conditions, according to an NBC investigation.

The latest business, a major medical association that brings in $2 billion in revenues for San Fransisco every year, cancelled its annual convention this week after a 20-pound bag of feces was dumped on a sidewalk last week.

Breitbart.com reports: According to NBC Bay Area, the convention business brings in approximately $2 billion in revenues for San Francisco annually.

The New York Post reported: “Human waste-related complaints in San Francisco have skyrocketed 400 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to data from the city’s 311 system. In 2017 alone, more than 21,000 reports were received, due in part to the thousands of homeless people living throughout the city without regular access to restrooms.”

The most recent incident, which took place in the heart of the Golden State’s liberal center, has prompted criticism from Republicans.

“I’m third generation California, born and raised, and this is not the California I came from or knew for that matter,” Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, 57, said Friday on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Pelzer is a small business owner and Republican candidate for Congress who is running in the 36th congressional district against incumbent Democrat Raul Ruiz

She said that every morning, her employees need to clean the feces and needles off the sidewalks in her town.

“I have people coming into my stores on a regular basis stealing items that my employees are later finding on Craigslist and the police can’t do anything about it,” she said. “They say they won’t show up because, where do you send a ticket for someone who is homeless?” She added, “they simply don’t show up any longer. And they’ve made crime okay in the State of California.”

Pelzer said San Francisco, which is Nancy “Pelosi’s backyard,” is at the epicenter of a “liberal agenda that is driving California down the path that it’s going. And Raul Ruiz, who I’m running against, is doing the exact same thing.”

She argued that Democrats really “don’t care” and that they’re trying to attract people to California “to keep their voter base popular, and I can tell you that this is not the California that we want any longer. We need change here desperately.”