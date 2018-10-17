Busted! Elizabeth Warren’s Cherokee Cookbook Recipes Were Plagiarized

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is in hot water after allegations have surfaced that she plagiarized her ” family Cherokee” recipes in the cook book “Pow Wow Chow” from the New York Times and other publications.

Elizabeth Warren contributed five recipes to the Native American-themed cookbook and claimed they were handed down from generation to generation in her “Cherokee” family. But radio talk show host Howie Carr has released damning evidence that appears to confirm that Senator Warren’s recipes were simply copied from a famous French chef’s recipes online.

Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren was humiliated on Monday after her claims of Native American ancestry were roundly dismissed, with even the Cherokee Nation asking her to stop claiming she is one of them, and now things are looking even worse for the Massachusetts senator.

MailOnline reports: The 1984 cookbook “Pow Wow Chow” was edited by Mrs Warren’s cousin Candy Rowsey and is billed as a collection of recipes from the Five Civilized Tribes.

Mrs Warren’s recipes are featured alongside her mother’s directions for sugar cake and her two children’s recipe for peach cobbler.

Mrs Warren’s recipes include herbed tomatoes and a crab with tomato mayonnaise dressing, among other dishes.

But it appears that at least three of the five recipes featured in the book were fakes, according to an investigation by Mr Carr.

The two recipes for Crab with Tomato Mayonnaise Dressing and Cold Omelets with Crab Meat appear to be word for word copies of a French chef’s design.

“When I was chef at Le Pavilion it enjoyed a considerable esteem in America, and the owner, Henri Soule, had one particular specialty that he would ask to have prepared for his pet customers. The dish was a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter,” wrote chef Pierre Franey in an article syndicated by the New York Times News Service on August 22, 1979.

Mrs Warren lists 10 ingredients for the cold omelet, while Mr Franey lists only four, but the preparation of the omelet is nearly identical, with both detailing the use of a ‘seven-inch Teflon pan.’

‘Heat about one-half teaspoon butter in the pan. Add about one-third cup of the egg mixture. Let cook until firm and lightly brown on the bottom, stirring quickly with a fork until the omelet starts to set. When set slip a large pancake turner under the omelet starts to set. When set, slip a large pancake turner under the omelet and turn it quickly to the other side. Let cook about five seconds. Remember, you want to produce a flat omelet, not a typical folded omelet. Turn the omelets out flat onto a sheet of was paper. Continue making omelets until all the egg mixture is used,’ Mrs Warren wrote.

The only difference in the recipes is that Mr Franey said the egg mixture should be ‘lightly browned.’

A third recipe for Herbed Tomatoes appears to be lifted directly from a recipe in a 1959 Better Homes and Gardens magazine, down to Mrs Warren’s instructions for how to enjoy the dish.

‘Great accompaniment to plain meat and potatoes meal!’ both Mrs Warren and the Better Homes author say.

Elizabeth Warren lied about being Cherokee, so is it any surprise that she would lie about her “mother’s” recipes? Someone that will lie about something so trivial is a person who will lie about anything.

To anyone holding out hope that there is an honest liberal in American politics, give it up now.