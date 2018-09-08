Buzzfeed Boast About Lobbying Big Tech To Ban Alex Jones

BuzzFeed senior technology reporter Charlie Warzel has boasted that he lobbied Big Tech giants, including Twitter, to ban Alex Jones from the Internet.

The InfoWars founder was permanently banned by Twitter on Thursday for daring to confront CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy during a confrontation in Washington, DC.

“I reached out to twitter — independently of anyone — to inquire about one of yesterday’s tweets from AJ,” tweeted Warzel, boasting that he “eventually got a response.”

eventually got a response but had to agree to an embargo (an incredibly standard journalistic practice for a national news story with lots of interest) most journos accept begrudgingly bc its better to have the info than not. — Charlie Warzel is at XOXO (@cwarzel) September 7, 2018

Infowars.com reports: This could only have been the video in which Jones confronts Darcy, the video that got him banned.

Twitter then informed Warzel they were going to ban Jones and made him agree to an embargo before reporting the news.

In other words, Warzel abused his platform to pressure Twitter into terminating Jones’ account and they duly complied.

This is yet another example of a mainstream media corporation lobbying Big Tech to have its competition shut down.

Warzel is another journalist who has a creepy obsession with Alex Jones and has been following him around for over a year.

His behavior mirrors that of Oliver Darcy, who relentlessly lobbied YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to ban Jones for over 6 months before it happened.