California Senate Passes Euthanasia Bill Encouraging Assisted Suicides

California’s state government has passed a euthanasia bill that actively encourages “assisted suicide” for people with terminal illnesses.

AB 282 legalizes the act of encouraging patients to commit suicide.

Fellowshipoftheminds.com reports: Assembly Bill 282, on “Aiding, advising, or encouraging suicide: exemption from prosecution” via an amendment of Section 401 of the Penal Code relating to suicide, says:

Existing law, the End of Life Option Act, until January 1, 2026, authorizes an adult who meets certain qualifications and who has been determined by his or her attending physician to be suffering from a terminal disease to request a prescription for an aid-in-dying drug. The act, with some exceptions, provides immunity from civil or criminal liability for specified actions taken in compliance with the act. Actions taken in accordance with the act do not, for any purpose, constitute suicide, assisted suicide, homicide, or elder abuse under the law.

Existing law makes a person who deliberately aids, advises, or encourages another to commit suicide guilty of a felony.

This bill would prohibit a person whose actions are compliant with the End of Life Option Act from being prosecuted for deliberately aiding, advising, or encouraging suicide.

AB 282 was introduced by Democrat Assemblyman Reginald “Reggie” Jones-Sawyer, who represents the state’s 59th Assembly District in South Los Angeles.

On August 6, 2018, California’s state Senate passed AB 282, 25 to 9, with 5 “no votes recorded”. The bill now awaits approval in the Assembly.