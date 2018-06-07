California Farmer Sent To Prison After Trying To Register His Rifle

A farmer from California faces a lengthy prison sentence after attempting to register his lawfully obtained rifle with authorities.

In April this year, the California Department of Justice raided the farm of respected Kern County Farmer, Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann.

Independentsentinel.com reports: The DoJ claimed it was an illegally modified ‘assualt weapon’. They confiscated his ammo, a dozen guns, two possible silencers, and some kind of trigger activator. That’s why they arrested him and filed the charges.

Obviously, he was trying to comply with the law and since the laws are quickly changing and becoming more and more Draconian at lightening speed, he might not have known he was doing anything wrong.

Big Brother charged him with a dozen felonies.

Whether the items were as described is questionable since California law is very complex, Ammoland points out.

The residents don’t have a Second Amendment in that state. The state can call anything that looks scary, an ‘assault weapon’ and there are plenty of fake silencers.

From kget.com:

Retired KCSO Commander Joe Pilkington is a court recognized firearms expert. He could not speak directly to Kirschenmann’s case but says the laws are changing so frequently, it’s often hard to keep up with the latest regulations.

“Just in the last few years, there have been lots of changes in gun laws,” he said. “Making an effort, a good faith effort to comply with these really complicated laws, should count for something.”

A new state law requires assault-style weapons be registered by the end of June.

Pilkington recommends anyone who isn’t sure about the process go through a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Obviously, gun laws DO lead to confiscation. Obviously, the left DOES want to confiscate our guns.

Mr. Kirschenmann is a farmer, he needs guns.

He tried to register a gun and he is now facing a dozen felony charges. That doesn’t sound reasonable. It sounds like fascism.

The message is clear — DO NOT REGISTER YOUR GUNS! The left is out to get you. They will bankrupt you and jail you for trying to register a gun. They want to terrorize you into never owning a gun.

NO SECOND AMENDMENT FOR COMMIEFORNIA

California is a one-party near-Communist state and this is what the Progressives want to see for all Americans.

The Ninth Circuit is far-left and the laws will get worse and worse. The Supreme Court of the United States doesn’t even hear the cases. California is one of only six states that does not have a protection of the right to keep and bear arms in its state constitution.

Many have questioned whether the California legislature wants people to actually follow the law, or whether they wish to create more felons among gun owners to discourage gun ownership.

It’s not known how Mr. Kirschenmann’s case will turn out. It will go on for at least a year, but if you live in California, DON’T register your guns unless you want to be raided, arrested, and bankrupted.

Ammoland quoted Ayn Rand:

“Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against…

We’re after power and we mean it…

There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws.

Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt.

Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”

Boy, did she have that exactly right.

Ignorance of the law could be an excuse if the laws are absolutely impossible to understand without expensive advice from an expert.

