A judge on Thursday overturned California’s anti-Trump sanctuary law, dealing a major blow to the Democratic party.
California Judge James Crandall ruled in favor of Huntington Beach, which had argued it should be exempt from the liberal law, which prohibits locals from cooperating with ICE.
Washingtontimes.com reports: Judge Crandall issued his ruling after a hearing Thursday, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Huntington Beach was one of a number of California jurisdictions that moved to try to thwart the state’s law, SB 54, which took effect at the beginning of this year.
California’s Democrat-led government had adopted the law as a political jab at the Trump administration, which has tried to increase deportations of illegal immigrants.
State officials say that having police cooperate in deportations scares immigrants, both legal and illegal, who then refuse to cooperate with authorities on other matters.
Judge Crandall didn’t buy that, instead siding with local officials who said they valued cooperation with federal immigration authorities, The L.A. Times reported.
The ruling applies to more than 100 charter cities in California.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE…
The mass censorship of independent media is exploding. Our content is being silenced on social media and demonetized by mega-corporations who want to eliminate competition. But you can help us in this fight. Your freedom matters. Your voice matters. You have the power to fight those who seek to silence us.
You are our most important ally.
We need your support now. Donate to help us fight Big Brother censorship.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Kanye West: President Trump Is ‘Breaking Through The Matrix’ - September 28, 2018
- Christine Blasey Ford’s Deep Ties To The CIA Uncovered - September 28, 2018
- California Judge Destroys Anti-Trump Sanctuary Law - September 28, 2018