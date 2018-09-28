California Judge Destroys Anti-Trump Sanctuary Law

California judge blasts hole through state's sanctuary laws

A judge on Thursday overturned California’s anti-Trump sanctuary law, dealing a major blow to the Democratic party. 

California Judge James Crandall ruled in favor of Huntington Beach, which had argued it should be exempt from the liberal law, which prohibits locals from cooperating with ICE.

Washingtontimes.com reports: Judge Crandall issued his ruling after a hearing Thursday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Huntington Beach was one of a number of California jurisdictions that moved to try to thwart the state’s law, SB 54, which took effect at the beginning of this year.

California’s Democrat-led government had adopted the law as a political jab at the Trump administration, which has tried to increase deportations of illegal immigrants.

State officials say that having police cooperate in deportations scares immigrants, both legal and illegal, who then refuse to cooperate with authorities on other matters.

Judge Crandall didn’t buy that, instead siding with local officials who said they valued cooperation with federal immigration authorities, The L.A. Times reported.

The ruling applies to more than 100 charter cities in California.

