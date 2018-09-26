California Gov. Jerry Brown Legalizes Sex Changes for 12-Year-Olds

Children as young as 12-years-old are eligible to undergo sex change surgery on the public dime in California, thanks to a law enacted in Gov. Jerry Brown’s increasingly barbaric state.

The law, which allows foster children in the nation’s most “progressive” state to seek and consent to treatment for gender transitioning from the age of 12, is Gov. Jerry Brown’s latest betrayal of the state’s vulnerable children.

Rather than protecting children, as per the requirements of a civilized society, Californian law allows children in foster care to engage in dangerous behavior long before they are psychologically equipped to make life-altering decisions.

The California law was written to “provide that the rights of minors and non-minors in foster care, as described above, include the right to be involved in the development of case plan elements related to placement and gender affirming health care, with consideration of their gender identity.”

The law also includes the following provision:

All children in foster care, as well as former foster youth up to 26 years of age, are entitled to Medi-Cal coverage without cost share or income or resource limits. The Medi-Cal program provides transition-related health care services when those services are determined to be medically necessary.

Tax-paying citizens of California will now be helping to pay for all the services that are included in gender transition cases, regardless of what they think about children as young as 12-years-old undergoing such treatment.

The bill goes on to state:

It is the policy of the state that all minors and non-minors in foster care shall have the following rights:

(1) To live in a safe, healthy, and comfortable home where he or she is treated with respect.

(2) To be free from physical, sexual, emotional, or other abuse, or corporal punishment.

Sounds fine, right? But as ever with California’s Democrats, the devil is in the detail.

The sub-provisions state the health care and mental health care that will be included:

The right of minors and non-minors in foster care to health care and mental health care described in paragraph (4) of subdivision (a) of Section 16001.9 includes covered gender affirming health care and gender affirming mental health care. This right is subject to existing laws governing consent to health care for minors and nonminors and does not limit, add, or otherwise affect applicable laws governing consent to health care.

The right to “gender affirming health care” also covers foster-care children as young as 12-years-old, long before they have developed an adult brain fully able to make rational decisions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children in this age bracket are not ready to make adult decisions:

Children in this age group [12-14] might:

Show more concern about body image, looks, and clothes.

Focus on themselves; going back and forth between high expectations and lack of confidence.

Experience more moodiness.

Show more interest in and influence by peer group.

Express less affection toward parents; sometimes might seem rude or short-tempered.

Feel stress from more challenging school work.

Develop eating problems.

Feel a lot of sadness or depression, which can lead to poor grades at school, alcohol or drug use, unsafe sex, and other problems.

Based on some of the items listed above, are we expected to accept that adolescents who are “going back and forth between high expectations and lack of confidence,” are moody, and short tempered, prone to depression, etc., should be able to make life changing decisions such as undergoing gender transition at the tender age of 12?

It’s well known that the human brain does not fully develop until the early-to-mid twenties, especially in males, which means adolescents are less equipped to make rational decisions. Why is California going against all scientific advice in allowing young children to make life altering decisions before they reach adulthood?

This is a very dangerous game. The consequences can be serious.

According to the American College of Pediatricians in Protect Children: Vote No on AB 2119:

“The vast majority of gender dysphoric children affirmed as the opposite sex go on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are permanently sterilized as a result.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown’s new law runs the risk of permanently sterilizing a generation of confused children before their bodies have even finished developing.

The maintenance of civil society involves the protection of children. Gov. Brown’s California is descending further into unchecked barbarism.