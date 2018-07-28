Canada Is Releasing Muslim Determined To Be Jihadi Martyr Into Community

A Muslim migrant who shouted “Allah akbar” while stabbing three soldiers at a military recruitment office has been acquitted of terrorism charges by a judge in Canada and has been spared from serving prison time.

Ayanle Hassan Ali, who told a paramedic that Allah had sent him “to kill people”, will be allowed to walk the streets of Canada unsupervised, after the Ontario Review Board decided the man who wants to be a jihadi martyr is not a threat to the community.

In 2016, Ayanle Hassan Ali tried to kill three Canadian soldiers at a military recruiting office in Toronto. At the entrance, he punched the first soldier repeatedly in the head, then took a large kitchen knife from a folder he was carrying and lunged at him, slashing and stabbing at him with the knife, causing a three-inch gash to the corporal’s arm.

A sergeant rushed out of her office to see what was happening and Ali gave chase with his knife and narrowly missed slicing the back of her neck. He then tried to slash and stab at another sergeant, who in the chaos had spilled coffee, slipped and fallen to the ground.

The sergeant was repeatedly stabbed in the head and torso by Ali, who shouted words to the effect of “Allah akbar,” according to the Toronto Sun.

After being tackled and restrained by four soldiers, he told a paramedic that “Allah” had sent him “to kill people.”

Both forensic psychiatrists who examined Ali testified that he believed soldiers were a “legitimate target” due to Canada’s military action in Muslim countries and he wanted to be a martyr.”

Ali had also wrote in a diary, “I have a licence to kill, I have a green light to kill. One soldier is all it takes, just one.”

But shockingly, a judge acquitted him of terrorism charges, and he was found ‘not criminally responsible’ due to mental illness.

And now, Canada is set to release a mentally ill man determined to be jihadi martyr into the community.

As the Sun points out, Ali “has already been cleared to leave the secure unit of his Hamilton hospital this year on passes into the community, including forays that aren’t even directly supervised.”

Additionally, in 2019, Ali could be permitted to enter southern Ontario, while accompanied by a staff member of the hospital at which he is a patient. And worse, he could be allowed to go into the “community of Hamilton,” within 2 kilometres of the hospital – under “indirect supervision” (AKA unsupervised).

So, someone who is clearly motivated by radical Islamic jihadi ideology, and has been diagnosed as mentally ill by forensic psychiatrists, will soon be walking the streets of Canada unwatched.

It’s insane that Justin Trudeau’s ‘justice system’ is allowing this to happen. Trudeau is failing a test of leadership, and failing miserably.