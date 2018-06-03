Canadian Farmers Told To Stop Using Smelly Fertilizer During G7 Summit

Farmers in the Charlevoix region of Quebec have been asked not to spread smelly manure on their fields before the G7 summit on June 8-9



The request is aimed at protecting world leaders from being exposed to the unpleasant odor, according to reports.

The move however may jeopardize crops and local lawmakers are kicking up a stink on behalf of the farmers.

RT reports: The request was reportedly received by Quebec’s Agriculture Ministry and forwarded to the local farming association, AFP reported, citing the letter. The story was initially published by a local agricultural newspaper, La Terre de Chez Nous.

“We ask for your cooperation so that the stay of our guests in our province is as pleasant as possible,” the letter read. It reportedly advised farmers to refrain from spreading liquid manure from June 1 to 9.

The directive was slammed by a member of the National Assembly of Quebec, Andre Villeneuve, who raised the question at a meeting on Thursday, sparking a debate in the local parliament.

“Asking farmers to stop their operations puts their crops at risk,” Villeneuve said, adding that the period is crucial for agriculture. The politician also noted that food served to the high-ranking guests at the G7 summit does not come “from nowhere,” and fertilizers were used for its production.