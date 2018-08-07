Catholic Church: Women Responsible For Pedophile Priests

One of the Catholic Church’s most senior clerics claims that women are to blame for the epidemic of pedophilia within the church.

According to Cardinal Raymond Burke, the rampant sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests was brought on by women who “feminized” the church and discouraged “manly” men from participating in clerical life.

The acceptance of women in the daily running of the church has had a chilling effect on priests, causing them to turn to “immoral and unpriestly vocations” such as “abusing minors,” Cardinal Burke argues.

Speaking to a group called The New Emangelization, Burke said that allowing altar girls into the church changes the dynamic between priests and altar boys:

“Young boys don’t want to do things with girls.”

“It’s just natural.”

“It requires a certain manly discipline to serve as an altar boy in service at the side of the priest, and most priests have their first deep experiences of the liturgy as altar boys.”

“If we are not training young men as altar boys, giving them an experience of serving God in the liturgy, we should not be surprised that vocations have fallen dramatically.”

Irish Central reports: So it’s not the international abuse crisis that has most led men to reconsider joining the church, it’s girl cooties. And feminism, of course.

“The radical feminism which has assaulted the Church and society since the 1960s has left men very marginalized,” said the Cardinal, a member of one of the oldest and most enduring men’s groups on earth.

“Apart from the priest, the sanctuary has become full of women. The activities in the parish and even the liturgy have been influenced by women and have become so feminine in many places that men do not want to get involved.”

Not only do boys not want to share altar time with the girls, they resent how much better girls do their jobs apparently.

“The girls were also very good at altar service. So many boys drifted away over time. I want to emphasize that the practice of having exclusively boys as altar servers has nothing to do with inequality of women in the Church.”

There you go again girls, breaking into places where you don’t belong and doing a better job at it. Have you no shame?

Actually, what you ladies did wasn’t just invasive it was terrible, as Burke underlines.

“There was a period of time when men who were ‘feminized’ and confused about their own sexual identity had entered the priesthood; sadly some of these disordered men sexually abused minors; a terrible tragedy for which the Church mourns.”

There you have it, it was the feminists with their “feminizing” that was the real engine of the molestation crisis. I’m sure that you’re reading this and having an Aha! moment. Who could disagree?

Burke, it should be emphasized, is not calling for complementary roles to be performed by both sexes in the life of the church, comporting to their sex. He’s simply calling for a removal of all female influence, because it leads men astray and tarnishes or ruins things.

No wonder Pope Francis thought he’d be better off sent to pasture rather than pastoring.