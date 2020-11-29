CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Five States That Brazenly Flipped Votes From Trump To Biden On Live TV

Democrats were so certain they could get away with rigging the 2020 election that they brazenly did it on live television thinking the American public wouldn’t notice.

According to a GWP reporter, there are countless examples of votes being switched live on TV.

The videos below are examples of the monumental fraud conducted right under our very noses.

PA – 3 vote total decreases:

GA – 1 vote total decrease:

VA – huge vote increase and equal decrease:

WI – extraordinary vote increase by Biden to flip state at 4:43 AM CST:

And below is Trump watching in horror as his votes decreased live on CNN: