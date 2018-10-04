Chelsea Clinton, Who’s Father Is A Rapist, Lectures CBS About ‘Sexual Misconduct’

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton, lectured CBS news on Wednesday about ‘sexual misconduct’ by men.

Conveniently forgetting that her father has been credibly accused of rape multiple times in the past, Clinton slammed Brett Kavanaugh, insisting he should not be confirmed because of his abhorrent views on women.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: But at no point was she asked about sexual assault claims against father Bill, including his affair with Monica Lewinsky and rape allegations by Juanita Broaddrick.

However, Chelsea was quizzed over how she felt when her family’s name was mentioned by Kavanaugh during his opening statement to senators.

‘I thought oh, my gosh, we loom so much larger in your mind than you loom, at least in mine,’ she responded.

‘I don’t think I heard his name until he was nominated weeks ago.’

In his opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh characterized the sex assault claims against him as ‘a calculated and orchestrated political hit.’

He said the claims were ‘fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups’.

As a young lawyer, Kavanaugh played a key role in Kenneth Starr’s team which investigated Clinton over his alleged affairs.

It was Kavanaugh that prompted Starr to ask Clinton questions about the specific nature of his sexual relationship with Lewinsky, which ultimately provided grounds for his impeachment after he was shown to have lied under oath.

But despite Kavanaugh alluding to this history in his remarks, Chelsea was not challenged over it.

Bill Clinton remains a loved figure in Democrat circles, even as the MeToo movement seeks to expose and bring down powerful figures accused of abusing women.

Clinton then pivoted her answer to accuse Kavanaugh of partisanship, saying: ‘I think the principle of judicial review being absent of partisanship is still really important.

‘If he had gone after President Bush’s family or President Reagan’s I would feel the same way. I just don’t think that’s healthy as a dynamic on the Supreme Court.’

Clinton also found a few minutes to take the high-road on President Trump, who mocked Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford at a rally this week.

She said: ‘I hope this isn’t an old fashioned belief, but I don’t think the President should be mocking anyone.

‘I don’t think he should be mocking Dr Ford, I don’t think he should be mocking a Gold Star family, I don’t think he should be mocking a disabled reporter.

‘I just don’t think that is behavior that is becoming of our President.’