Chelsea Clinton: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Unchristian’

Chelsea Clinton has warned that opposing women’s right to an abortion is “totally unthinkable” and “unchristian.”

The former first daughter said that overturning Roe V. Wade would be a very unchristian thing to do in a SirusXM interview Thursday.

“We can’t go back to that [pre-Roe V. Wade]. That’s unconscionable to me,” Clinton said.

“As a deeply religious person, it’s also unchristian to me,” she warned.

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea Clinton has said something at odds with her alleged Christian beliefs. In January, 2018, Chelsea boasted to fans that Satanism is a “religion” that “deserves our respect” and publicly wished the Church of Satan a Happy New Year.

Dailycaller.com reports: Clinton added that she’s recently been compared to slave-owners and Nazis, and that she expects her comments will be met with hate by many.

Clinton then compared herself to justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, in her efforts to secure abortion access for women. “I’ve had the temerity to, as the Supreme Court did in 1992 in Planned Parenthood V. Casey, to point out that our ability to participate fully in our society, including economically, hinges on our ability to be able to make choices for our bodies,” Clinton said.

The court affirmed in Planned Parenthood V. Casey that women have a right to abort before the fetus can live outside of the womb, but rejected Roe V. Wade’s trimester framework. The ruling determined that states can implement their own restrictions on abortion based on flexible medical definitions of viability.

“Optimism is a moral choice,” Clinton also said in explanation of how she stays positive during a time of uncertainty concerning the prospective status of Roe V. Wade.

Clinton also claimed at a pro-choice event in August that legalizing abortion wasn’t disconnected from the fact that the U.S. economy improved by trillions of dollars since Roe V. Wade. “It is not a disconnected fact … that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three and a half trillion dollars to our economy … that is not disconnected from the fact that Roe became the law of the land in January of 1973.”

Her comments were met with fire by a myriad of conservatives and evangelical christians.

.@ChelseaClinton, daughter of former President @BillClinton & @HillaryClinton, claims that legalizing abortion added trillions of dollars to the economy. What a lie. Hitler probably also claimed that killing the Jews would be good for their economy. 1/3 https://t.co/q381oYx7nP — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 15, 2018

Clinton also congratulated Planned Parenthood’s new president Leana Wen in a Wednesday tweet.

We’re facing the biggest fight for reproductive health care in my lifetime. Thrilled @PPFA has selected @DrLeanaWen, a physician and powerful defender of health care access, quality and equity, to help lead us in this fight. #IStandWithPP https://t.co/mbOUHyv1Zz — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 12, 2018