Chelsea Clinton Admits ‘Pizzagate’ Is Real

Chelsea Clinton has admitted that ‘Pizzagate‘ – a conspiracy involving politicians running a pedophile ring – is real via Twitter on Thursday morning.

In an unhinged rant, Clinton boasted “of course there’s a #Pizzagate 2.0. Of course there is,” in sarcastic reference to the recent child trafficking bust in Arizona.

Of course there’s a #Pizzagate 2.0. Of course there is. If you have been a victim of trafficking or have suspicions of actual trafficking, please reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888. https://t.co/6IpshzA8Vv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 6, 2018

Immediately, Twitter users noted that the National Human Trafficking Hotline that Chelsea promoted in her tweet is actually an organization run by her mother Hillary – one of the high-profile people accused of running a child sex ring in Washington D.C.

But @ChelseaClinton Cemex has ties with your mother! CEMEX/Clinton/IBM/UN connection pic.twitter.com/vyL9jmoMSm — FreedomPatriotQ (@FreedomPatriotQ) June 6, 2018

This isn’t the first time the Clinton heiress has let the mask slip on Twitter.

In January, 2018, Chelsea Clinton boasted to fans that Satanism is a “religion” that “deserves our respect” and publicly wished the Church of Satan a Happy New Year.

It’s been so long! Happy New Year! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

In November, 2017, Clinton let slip that she supported Sharia Law, praising plans to introduce a new hijab-waring Barbie.

LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing "Shero" doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad: https://t.co/tzcEkUsJ9w — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 14, 2017

Maybe its time for Chelsea to retire from Twitter before reveals any more dark and disturbing secrets from the Clinton cabal.