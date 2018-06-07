Chelsea Clinton Admits ‘Pizzagate’ Is Real

June 7, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Chelsea Clinton admits Pizzagate is real on Twitter

Chelsea Clinton has admitted that ‘Pizzagate‘ – a conspiracy involving politicians running a pedophile ring – is real via Twitter on Thursday morning.  

In an unhinged rant, Clinton boasted “of course there’s a #Pizzagate 2.0. Of course there is,” in sarcastic reference to the recent child trafficking bust in Arizona.

Immediately, Twitter users noted that the National Human Trafficking Hotline that Chelsea promoted in her tweet is actually an organization run by her mother Hillary – one of the high-profile people accused of running a child sex ring in Washington D.C. 

This isn’t the first time the Clinton heiress has let the mask slip on Twitter.

In January, 2018, Chelsea Clinton boasted to fans that Satanism is a “religion” that “deserves our respect” and publicly wished the Church of Satan a Happy New Year.

In November, 2017, Clinton let slip that she supported Sharia Law, praising plans to introduce a new hijab-waring Barbie.

Maybe its time for Chelsea to retire from Twitter before reveals any more dark and disturbing secrets from the Clinton cabal.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)