Chelsea Clinton: I Might Run For Office To Vindicate My Mom

Chelsea Clinton says she is planning to pick up where her mother left off and run for office in the not too distant future.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Book Festival, the daughter of former president Bill and 2016 failed candidate Hillary said that a bid for office was “a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?”

Sky reports: Ms Clinton, who was promoting her children’s book on women facing adversity, said she “abhorred” the current president, but said she was immensely grateful for what her congresswoman and senators were doing to “stop him at every point”.

If that were to change, however, she suggested a political future may be on the cards.

“If my city councillor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question,” she said.

I believe in kindness and decency. But I think part of decency is not tolerating the intolerable… You either value someone with equal dignity, or you don’t. ~@ChelseaClinton #edbookfest pic.twitter.com/ubMR6uiDLs — Edinburgh Book Fest (@edbookfest) August 20, 2018

Hillary Rodham Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump in what for many was a shock turn of events, and which Ms Clinton described as an “emotional gut punch”.

Chelsea Clinton also spoke about her mother’s loss in the presidential race and how it had affected her family.

“She just has continued to persist forward in trying to have a positive impact in politics and outside politics in the way that I have seen her do my entire life,” she said.

“I’m not remotely surprised that she hasn’t pulled the covers over her head because that’s just not who my mum is,” she said.

Her father Bill Clinton, whose presidency stretched from 1993 to 2001, was popular despite a series of personal and political scandals that dogged his time in office.

Chelsea Clinton, who is now 38, works for the Clinton Foundation after completing several academic degrees.