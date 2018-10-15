Cherokee Nation Slams Warren for ‘Dishonoring Legitimate Tribal Citizens’

The Cherokee Nation slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday, arguing that she is “dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens” and “undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

The spicy response comes after the Democratic senator revealed that, based on DNA tests, she “possibly” has one Native-American ancestor “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

But Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. has long been unimpressed with Elizabeth Warren’s continued attempts to prove she is Native American and he finally went public with his frustrations and in the process tore her increasingly ludicrous position to shreds.

“Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America,” he said in a press release.

“Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation,” Hoskins continued.

“Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is proven.”

Then came the brutal slap down Elizabeth Warren has had coming for years:

“Senator Warren is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.“

Fox reports: Warren took the rare step of sharing DNA test results examining her long-challenged Native-American bloodline earlier Monday. According to the analysis, as first reported by The Boston Globe, “the vast majority” of Warren’s family tree is European and there is “strong evidence” she has Native-American ancestry – albeit anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024.

WATCH: Hilarious video of Elizabeth Warren describing about how hard it was for her "oppressed" parents to get married because her Mom was a "Cherokee Indian."

🤣😭🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/P7VVYovpsd — Amy (@RightHook99) October 15, 2018

Warren, who is mulling a 2020 presidential run, repeatedly has been mocked by President Trump for claiming Native American heritage. The president has notably called her “Pocahontas” while criticizing her on the campaign trail.

But in apparent response to those jabs, Warren produced a video for her Senate re-election campaign playing up the results of her latest DNA test.

In it, Warren says: “The president likes to call my mom a liar. What do the facts say?”

Stanford University Professor Carlos D. Bustamante, who did the analysis, replies: “The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree.”

Trump once offered to donate $1 million to a charity of Warren’s choice if she took a DNA test as part of a debate challenge. But on Monday, while touring Hurricane Michael damage along the Gulf Coast, the president said he would only donate “if I can test her personally.”

“That will not be something I will enjoy doing either,” he said.