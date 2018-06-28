Child Rapist Allowed Visit To Buckingham Palace

A child rapist received red carpet treatment during his visit to Buckingham Palace

The former soldier Ian Knight was found guilty of ten child sexual offences, including the repeated rape one of his victims who was just 8 years old.

Victims of the pedophile have spoken of their outrage that he could attend such a ‘worthy occasion’.

Just before starting a 12 year prison sentence, Knight enjoyed a day at the Palace to watch as his wife received an MBE from Prince William.

The Mail Online reports: The 55-year-old beast attended the palace with his wife, Major Pauline Murray-Knight, which took place on the same day celebrities Ed Sheeran and JK Rowling were being honoured.

Knight watched as the Duke of Cambridge presented Pauline with an MBE for her mental health work.

She has also counselled male and female rape victims.

Speaking to the Sunday People, one of Knight’s victim’s said: ‘He is a truly appalling man who has ruined my life.

‘I can’t believe he was at the palace while police were aware he was accused of such serious offences.

‘My blood ran cold.’

Following the Palace trip in December, Knight, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was jailed for 12 years in March.

Warwickshire Crown Court was told he raped an eight-year-old girl several times when he was in his early teens.

During a game of hide and seek Knight also assaulted a young boy.

The creep managed to evade ­justice for 40 years until one of his victims went to the police, after many years of counselling, which saw his other victims come forward.

The victim ­added: ‘To find out the man ­responsible for my trauma has been to such a worthy occasion fills me with fury.

‘His victims are deserve recognition and not him. I hope we can all find peace and he rots in prison where he belongs.’

The palace did not wish to comment.