Child Sex Victim: I Was Recruited At Mar-A-Lago By Jeffrey Epstein

A child sex-trafficking victim claims she was recruited at Mar-A-Lago by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was just a teenager.

A lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre claims she was handpicked at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort by Epstein for the purpose of underage prostitution among elite politicians and businessmen.

The victim claimed Epstein repeatedly sexually abused her and that she was considered Epstein's 'sex slave'.

After a settlement was reached, lawyers for both the victim and Epstein released identical statements.

“We are happy to have settled this matter without the need for a trial and are pleased with the result.”

Virginia Giuffre, the victim, claimed that Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, approached her and manipulated her into sex trafficking while she was working as a towel girl at Mar-A-Lago in 1999. Giuffre was 15 years of age at the time.

In the lawsuit, Maxwell was accused as a acting as a procurer of young girls for Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre (the accuser) alleged she was pulled into years of abuse by investor Jeffrey Epstein when she was working as a 15-year-old towel girl at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in 1999.

The suit alleged no wrongdoing on Trump’s part, but accused Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of procuring underage girls for Epstein. She denied the allegations.

The made-for-the-tabloids case appeared to be nearing trial as soon as this month when a last-minute delay was granted by the judge.

During the time period of the lawsuit, Epstein was a regular of Mar-A-Lago. The President is publicly known to have considered Epstein a personal friend.

In 2002, the President told New York Magazine:

“He’s [Epstein] a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

In 2017, Trump’s legal team claimed no knowledge of Epstein’s behavior.

“As I have previously explained, he had no relationship with Mr. Epstein and had no knowledge whatsoever of his conduct. This has all been reported countless times in the press,” claimed Trump’s attorney Allen Garten.