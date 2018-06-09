Child’s Skull Found At Sex Trafficking Camp Linked To NXIVM

Veterans on Patrol have located a child’s skull near the site of the child sex trafficking camp in Tuscon, Arizona.

The site of the camp is located on land owned by CEMEX – a company partnered with the Clinton Global Initiative which also has ties to the Clinton-connected NXIVM pedophile cult.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: After waiting over two hours for law enforcement to show up, 5 sheriff cars arrived on scene and said they were given the wrong coordinates and had tried to return Lewis Arthur’s phone call but was not able to reach him. Arthur confirmed that his phone had died. The sheriff’s office was flooded with phone calls with each caller giving different coordinates.

A map posted to the Veterans’ page shows that the skull was found up the road on the side of the highway from what they claim is the site of the bunker that they previously found, which some reports say was demolished by black vans.

By any estimate, the skull was found well within the borders of what constitutes the suspected child-trafficking area in Tucson.

We will continue to provide updates as law enforcement and witnesses make more information available.

“Border Patrol doesn’t want to touch this body,” Arthur stated during a live feed while waiting for law enforcement to arrive. “Yes, we do have a child’s body found. There are other bones scattered out in this area,” “You can see where it’s decomposing. You can smell the death on it.”





Arthur told his crew to continue calling 911. “Get the sheriff’s department or someone that’s going to come take over the scene. We have a spot that we need to get to fast that we believe is tied to this, and we don’t trust them at all at this point. We do not trust them because of what they did at the last camp, because of how they left us hanging for 5 days.”

Veterans on Patrol handed the scene over to the sheriff’s department and jumped in the car to head to the next location. “We will just wait and see what the sheriff’s find there” Arthur said.

On the way to the next scene Arthur started a 3min live feed and posted it on the VOP Alpha Co.-Team Pulaski Facebook page.

“Border Patrol just driving by, not giving a sh*t, leaving these guys out here–well you’re just gonna have to call them (sheriff’s office)-Well, what if our guys had dead phones? They’d be out searching in the desert for hours? We had like three people who had dead phones because the heat drains their battery down.”

Arthur went on to describe the gruesome scene: “It’s going to be recent somewhat, sh*t in the desert decomposes real fast. If you can still smell and see the juices and stuff and look underground at the spinal cord was and you can kinda look inside and still see this child is decomposing, but it’s rapidly decomposing.”

Arthur continued:“They make more money off kids than they do drugs. That’s a fact, literally. They make more money off kids and human trafficking than they do the dope, cause the government gets about 60% of their dope take. Just saying.”

They then concluded the live feed by saying they were on their way to the next site and would check back in shortly.

The story continues to develop.

Archives of the Veterans on Patrol live stream: