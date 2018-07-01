Christian Man Thrown In Jail For Criticizing Homosexuality

Criticizing homosexuality is now a “hate crime” in Canada that can lead to prison time, as has been proved by a Christian man who has been arrested and jailed for criticizing homosexuality and preaching the gospel.

Bill Whatcott, a bus driver from Toronto, distributed pamphlets at a Pride parade saying that homosexuality causes disease and Jesus will forgive anyone if they repent. He was then arrested, starved and refused medical treatment while he was in jail, and was later fired from his job by the Canadian government.

Bill Whatcott “distributed anti-gay material which promoted hatred toward the gay community,” Toronto Police Service said in a statement, adding that he was arrested in Calgary and later returned to Toronto.

The 51-year-old Christian man has been charged with “willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely the gay community.“

Not so long ago, it was considered perfectly acceptable in the United States and Canada to preach the gospel of Christ and speak openly about teachings from the Bible. Now? You can be thrown in jail and left to rot while authorities set about systematically destroying your life.

There has never been a more challenging time to be a Christian in North America.

The pamphlets Whatcott allegedly distributed said homosexuality is associated with sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and HPV of the rectum, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says is true, according to The Federalist.

The pamphlets, which reportedly included negative remarks against Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party and left-wing politicians, also said that practicing promiscuous homosexual acts without repentance is dangerous and could lead to “eternal peril.”

However, reports say that the pamphlets neither encouraged hate against homosexuals, nor advocated violence — but merely summarized the position of the Holy Bible in regards to homosexuality and sex in general.

Whatcott, who has been fired from his job, said he wasn’t given food for 24 hours while in jail, according to The Daily Wire.

“It might have been on purpose, because it didn’t happen, like — some inmates did go half a day without food — but they actually made me go a full 24 hours,” he was quoted as saying.

He said he was also denied medical attention for a leg injury. “I had a leg infection, and it was bad enough that I was brought to the hospital, but they simply refused to fill the prescriptions. So for four days I had no medications. The infection was actually going up my leg. I was a little concerned it was gonna go systemic.”

In July 2016, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Roman Catholic, became the world’s first national leader to march in a gay pride parade when he took part in Toronto’s event.

Trudeau has also supported Canada’s embrace of same-sex marriage, which stands against the Catholic Church’s definition of marriage between one man and one woman.

Months later that year, a poll showed that the majority of Canadians supported the expansion of the country’s non-discrimination laws to include gender identity. The Angus Reid Institute survey was conducted four months after Trudeau’s Liberal Party introduced a bill that would punish transgender discrimination with up to two years in prison for violators.

Earlier this year, Ontario Province started allowing individuals born there to remove “male” or “female” on their birth certificates or opt for a “nonbinary” designation.

Evangelical leaders, such as the Rev. Franklin Graham, have strongly condemned such actions, saying that God created people as men and women.